My View: Bridges give us uplift, inspiration

And then there is the Skyway. The name alone conjures images of blue skies and their reflection playing on sparkling water. Or perhaps gray forbidding clouds scudding across white capped waves, foretelling an approaching storm. Regardless of season or time of day

I never tire of the sight of the beautiful church spires, the resolute profile of City Hall, and the concrete monoliths called grain elevators that supported my ancestors who left Ireland to make Buffalo their home.

Often these days, I travel our fair city with my grandson. His name is Jack Gerken and at the tender age of 4 he makes some astute observations. As we begin our ascent I can hear the thrill in his voice at his first glimpse of water and he tells me, “There it is, Nanni! Our ocean! Lake Erie!”

The weather and time of day guide our conversation. Sometimes we talk about people fishing on the frozen harbor. Other times we discuss waves crashing over the break wall. In the early morning we may see fog, and at night there is the possibility for extraordinary sunsets and moon glow.