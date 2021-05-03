My View: Bridges give us uplift, inspiration

Let me begin by saying I am a pontist. A lover of bridges. All bridges.
As a youngster, riding in my father’s ’51 Chevy, we would visit my grandmother in Buffalo’s Old First Ward and cross the lift bridge near Republic Steel. The air would be heavy with the smell of sulfur and the water beneath the bridge looked cold, uninviting and ominous, but I knew I was safe in my father’s care.
Other times we crossed the Ohio Street bridge, which offered the shade of the grain elevators and the possibility of a Great Lakes ship moored for the winter. The bridge decking would hum as the tires moved over the steel platform, leading me to think it had a song to offer. The Michigan Street bridge played its own tune and provided a view of the oldest operating fireboat, the Edward M. Cotter.
Summertime meant a trip across the mighty Niagara to magical Crystal Beach and over the Peace Bridge. Excitement would build as we passed the American and Canadian flags side by side and the customs inspector would ask, “Where were you born?”
This bridge brought us to the yellow roller coaster, the Comet, the fun house, the carousel and the beautiful sandy beach. The Peace Bridge is special. Many members of my family have stood guard at this border crossing as customs inspectors, including my father, Charles “Pete” Hynes. As children, my kids believed the bridge belonged to their grandfather and always called it “Pete’s Bridge.”
And then there is the Skyway. The name alone conjures images of blue skies and their reflection playing on sparkling water. Or perhaps gray forbidding clouds scudding across white capped waves, foretelling an approaching storm. Regardless of season or time of day
I never tire of the sight of the beautiful church spires, the resolute profile of City Hall, and the concrete monoliths called grain elevators that supported my ancestors who left Ireland to make Buffalo their home.
Often these days, I travel our fair city with my grandson. His name is Jack Gerken and at the tender age of 4 he makes some astute observations. As we begin our ascent I can hear the thrill in his voice at his first glimpse of water and he tells me, “There it is, Nanni! Our ocean! Lake Erie!”
The weather and time of day guide our conversation. Sometimes we talk about people fishing on the frozen harbor. Other times we discuss waves crashing over the break wall. In the early morning we may see fog, and at night there is the possibility for extraordinary sunsets and moon glow.
Together, Jack and I have heard the Ohio Street bridge sing, and paused at the Michigan Street bridge to see the Cotter. Someday I will take him to the Peace Bridge and tell him the story of “Pete’s Bridge.” For now, I will be content to take him on his favorite bridge. The Skyway.
Bridges join and connect. They span obstacles and they provide a path so we can make our way more easily. I do not know how they are built. I don’t understand the physics of compression, force, or how to channel a load. I am a traveler that appreciates what a bridge offers. A spectacular view, a fond memory, or just the beauty of the bridge itself. I am a lover of bridges. And so is Jack.