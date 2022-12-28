My View: Board games are both nostalgic and relevant

During past holiday seasons, when I was in my teens, I remember going to friends’ homes to view the gifts, eat homemade cookies, and play board games. There were always some new games brought by Santa. Through the many years I still, in my twilight years, have some of these games we played in Cheektowaga. Some pieces are missing and have been replaced by substitutes. My own children enjoyed these games and the grandchildren have been introduced to them.

One original that still exists is Park and Shop, focusing on shopping in neighborhood stores. This Milton Bradley game dates back to the fifties, the happy days of my youth. Our world was certainly different during those times. I remember crossing Maryvale Drive from Tiorunda to visit my friends Linda and Sandy who lived closer to our Cleveland Hill school. Now, the expressway would make that impossible.

Still another game is Star Reporter, surviving with six airplanes pieces, but only the pink and yellow telephones. Some of us pre-teen and teenage girls had intentions of being reporters. Others saw themselves as Nancy Drew, solving mysteries. I must admit that our original Nancv Drew game has been replaced by a newer version, but still captures the old look with the “Sign of the Twisted Candles,” “Old Attic,” “Moss Covered Mansion” and others. It uses the blonde fashionably dressed Nancy in a skirt.

Our Monopoly game disappeared to Florida with my parents’ retirement. My husband and I bought a German version when stationed in the Air Force there, and later we bought a Gardenopoly one, and finally a City of Buffalo Monopoly, all very nostalgic.

A true homespun Buffalo game we have is Blizzard of '77, with five destination cards per person, to be completed before returning home, amid many setbacks to deter us. This game is very significant to our family because my husband, Alan, was a meteorologist at the Buffalo airport during the blizzard before the office moved to Aero Drive.

These games helped keep us occupied during the Covid crisis. My husband and I played two games a day over the lockdown. Our friend Rosemary joined us, and now we have a game tradition every three weeks, complete with snacks, wine and dessert.

There are some card games as well. Authors is a literary lesson about classic writers, such as Dickinson, Alcott and Poe. We use regular playing cards to play Snap and War, and my version of Old Maid, renamed “Old Joker.”

Let’s not forget Scrabble. Our box is taped together, but still cherished for old memories of my deceased mother and relatives, as well as friends. Only once in my life did I use all my seven little tiles to make a word. In our house, the rules are altered to allow consulting a dictionary while taking a turn.

My favorite game is the UnGame. No one loses and everybody wins in this social game, revealing the players with both light and deeper questions. The alternate choice is to “Do Your Own Thing.” I used the questions in the 10 to 20 minute “write out” warmup exercise to inspire my writing students when I was an adjunct instructor.

In our game collection, we have over 50 games. They kept boredom away during the Covid scare, but now they are just pure pleasure when we gather around the table. This holiday season I am savoring these memories of former friends, and the moms who made the delicious cookies we enjoyed during and after playing these classic games.