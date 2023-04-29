It was Dec. 23, 2022, and my children stopped over to help me finish up the decorations for our Christmas brunch and put more tinsel on the tree. My son was the last to leave and he said to my surprise that I should probably go home with him because there was a huge storm coming and the power might go out.

I turned down his offer and said I would be OK. I had a movie to finish watching. The tinsel on my tree was reflecting off the multicolored lights, my chair was waiting and I had all that brunch food I could sample.

Then, of course, the power did go out and it got cold very quickly. I rounded up my blankets, flashlights, radio and got in my chair and covered up with a few blankets. I glanced out the window and the snow was swirling around my porch and was piling up. I unlocked my front door thinking that if I needed rescuing, the firemen could get in easier.

As the night wore on, I was getting colder and the snow was getting higher. I called my snow plow guy and asked if he could come and dig me out. He said he could not even get out of his driveway. He called back and said he could get someone to help but not right away.

I decided to get into my bed and was fully clothed and under 10 blankets. I started to hallucinate and become frightened. My grandson, who now lives in California, called and asked how I was doing in the storm. He used to work in all kinds of weather while living here and when I told him, he said don’t go to sleep and kept me on the phone for awhile and said to listen to music to keep me awake. I eventually went to sleep.

The next thing I heard was someone shoveling off my front stairs, someone coming in my house, removing the blankets and telling me to get some warmer clothes. The ones who were helping were my neighbors across the street. All the while, another person was shouting orders to hurry up. We grabbed whatever was handy including my Sabres blanket. I walked into my living room and there were at least six people dressed in snowmobile gear sitting and admiring my tinsel-covered tree.

I was rushed out the front door, helped down the stairs and onto a snowmobile behind the driver with another person holding onto me from the back. They took me to a shelter in my neighborhood. Inside the hallway, three men put me in a wheelchair and carried me up the stairs and into a huge room filled with many people. I stayed there for two nights under the watchful eye of Pastor Al and his wife Vivian. (That is a story for another time.)

After I got home, I was there for one night and it was discovered that I had Covid.

I was in an out of two hospitals and a rehabilitation center. I was in all forms of transportation, from snowmobiles to cars, a Dodge Ram, wheelchair vans, ambulances, etc. My rescue actually made the TV news.

I am now home and still recovering. I would like to thank all those along the way – my family, doctors, nurses, nurses assistants, therapists, my neighbors, Pastor Al and Vivian and the snowmobile guys and gals.

My beautiful tree ended up in a snowpile with the tinsel still glittering. I would like to apologize to all for not saying “yes” to my son’s kind offer. Life would have been much different.

Oh, and the movie I was going to catch up? It was “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.”