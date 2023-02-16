On Sunday mornings, my husband and I enjoy listening to Casey Kasem’s recorded ‘70s and ‘80s oldies on 104.1. Great music with heartwarming stories.

This past Sunday while cleaning up after breakfast, I listened to a story about a teenage girl who had put her mom through trying times and wanted to dedicate a song by the Commodores to her. Of course, it was “Three Times a Lady.” As I listened to the song, I looked up at a picture of my beautiful mom, posed with my dad, and my quiet tears happened.

My mom passed away two years ago. On the day before she died, I felt blessed, for it was my birthday and we were spending it together. I remember us laughing a lot outside under God’s warm sun. Mom was physically tired, but her frame of mind was cheerful and strong. She let me record a short video of her smiling and telling our family she loved us. Priceless. When we said our goodbyes that day, I had no idea it would be our last.

The next morning was to begin with a merry celebration – my first day of retirement but that was quelled when I received calls from Mom’s nurse and doctor, telling me she had a bad night and was fading fast. She died that Sept. 17 evening.

I suspect my father had something to do with the date of Mom’s passing.

He was a numbers guy, with his favorite being 17, and since his death, he’s left me significant signs when I most needed his support, especially through timing and numbers. With Mom parting on that day, I like to think they both share that number.

My father, Captain Charles W. Phillips, quit school when he was 17 to enlist in WWII, and graduated from Barker Central after the war. He was a night fighter pilot who proudly served with the USAF 426th Squadron Flying Tigers, as the 17th and youngest member, and was in on the first night kill in the CBI Theatre. He was as proud of his flying days as we were of him.

He left us on a Saturday morning in January 2009.

My brother, Brian, and I were on the phone making plans to visit him the next day at Gates when another call came through. My stereo was softly playing the Eagles, “I got the call today I didn’t want to hear,” when Dad’s doctor called, telling me he had passed.

I remember instantly wanting to press the backspace key.

After the doctor told me the details, she said that Dad was singing an hour before he died. I’m thinking the song was “Seasons In the Sun” since Dad, Brian and I used to sing it together before he was hospitalized. We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun. The three of us sang and laughed and made up our own lyrics when we didn’t know all of Terry Jacks’.

“Singing before he died”. What a blessing! Thanks, God. And thanks for Mom’s joyful day prior to her departure.

Whenever I’m with my kids and family, I tell them I love them (and vice versa) before we part. Same with my parents.

On Sunday, after “Three Times a Lady” played and I secretly wiped my tears while my husband sat behind me at the table doing his crosswords, I looked over at the clock, spotting 9:17. I automatically thought of my parents after seeing 17 but then I thought, wait, Mom died on 9:17 and with all that just happened, I got a sign solely from her. She’s the one giving me a thumbs up!

My precious mom, Bev Phillips, three times a lady.