My View: Bills take their fans along for the ride

Back to the 1964 day after Christmas – that year the Bills had earned a ticket to play in the AFL championship game against the San Diego Chargers. My family had not. My parents and I were forced to stay home, relying on broadcaster Van Miller to help us envision the game via a tinny AM radio.

San Diego had scored on its first possession and was back on offense, driving again. I felt slightly hopeless that “we” were going to lose the game. Then Bills middle linebacker Mike Stratton stepped up to the line.

When the ball was snapped he honed in on Chargers halfback Keith Lincoln, who had just caught a swing pass from QB Tobin Rote. Stratton picked up Lincoln and crashed him into the frozen Rockpile tundra, causing the all-star to fumble the ball. The bone-crushing tackle also cracked three of Lincoln’s ribs, eliminating the talented runner from the game.

Van Miller gave voice to the tackle, calling it “the hit heard round the world.” At that moment, in my parents’ house, in houses across Western New York, and at War Memorial Stadium, hope for our team returned. The Bills became energized by Lincoln’s exit and went on to win the game, 20-7. We were champions.