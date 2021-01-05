My View: Bills’ new normal is a welcome change

Five hundred and one points; 60 touchdowns; 4,544 passing yards; 127 receptions; 1,535 receiving yards; 13 wins; 13 players with a touchdown reception. The 2020-21 Buffalo Bills will be remembered for either shattering or tying just about every franchise record.
But there is one additional statistic that will likely stick out far longer among Bills faithful: zero fans witnessing this amazing regular season at Bills Stadium. In an unprecedented year for the world, the country and the region, the Bills’ record-shattering performances may be one of the few silver linings in an otherwise challenging year, when everyone is coping with our new normal.
The team has offered the city a welcome reprieve from the hardship of a pandemic, one that is deeply affecting not only the health of the region’s citizens but has fundamentally altered the economic makeup of the city in which the team plays.
For a few hours each week, Bills fans have found solace in watching a team perform at a level they have never seen before, or at least since the dawn of the internet. A quarterback who is making incredible plays and recognized nationally as one of the league’s brightest stars. A wide receiver who makes everything look effortless, with a big smile on his face (and extremely well-flossed teeth, I may add).
A defense that makes the big play when it matters most, and sprints to the end zone to celebrate together. A head coach and assistants who seem to be on the same page no matter what, and always say the right things at the right time. And an organization running like a well-oiled machine from top to bottom, among the league’s best in on-field performance, and being lauded for their off-the-field prowess and front office efficiency.
This did not happen overnight. The team set out in 2017 to “rebuild” what previous regimes had left them with. With the hiring of coach Sean McDermott, and eventually General Manager Brandon Beane, the leadership was in place to establish a process for a “new normal” at One Bills Drive.
And this process permeates everything that the team does. From offseason workouts to organized team activities, from walk-throughs to practices, and from the regular season to the playoffs, the players on this team respect this process.
The new normal is:
• three playoff appearances in four years;
• four prime-time games in the last five weeks;
• expecting Bills to win AFC Player of the Week on offense;
• scoring 31.3 points per game;
• no off-field blemishes, demands for trades, or coach firings;
• assistant coaches and GMs being interviewed to take jobs for other franchises;
• fans celebrating a team that is fun and hungry, yet humble, and being elated to do so.
While we have heard the phrase so often over the course of the last 10 months, since the world came to a screeching halt in March 2020, the new normal can mean many things, and for our Buffalo Bills, maybe that means playing well into January consistently, and maybe even playing in February, when it matters most. And I can tell you one thing, no matter how many Bills fans are allowed throughout this playoff run, we will be darn sure our voices are heard.