My View: Bills’ new normal is a welcome change

Five hundred and one points; 60 touchdowns; 4,544 passing yards; 127 receptions; 1,535 receiving yards; 13 wins; 13 players with a touchdown reception. The 2020-21 Buffalo Bills will be remembered for either shattering or tying just about every franchise record.

But there is one additional statistic that will likely stick out far longer among Bills faithful: zero fans witnessing this amazing regular season at Bills Stadium. In an unprecedented year for the world, the country and the region, the Bills’ record-shattering performances may be one of the few silver linings in an otherwise challenging year, when everyone is coping with our new normal.

The team has offered the city a welcome reprieve from the hardship of a pandemic, one that is deeply affecting not only the health of the region’s citizens but has fundamentally altered the economic makeup of the city in which the team plays.

For a few hours each week, Bills fans have found solace in watching a team perform at a level they have never seen before, or at least since the dawn of the internet. A quarterback who is making incredible plays and recognized nationally as one of the league’s brightest stars. A wide receiver who makes everything look effortless, with a big smile on his face (and extremely well-flossed teeth, I may add).