My View: Bills foiled again, but fans hang tough

The Bills were 13 seconds away from the AFC Championship Game. The score was 36-33, the Bills leading. I sat there and told my wife, “the game isn’t over.” She mocked me with “oh, ye of little faith.” I told her I have been a Bills fans since I was 13 years old, I’m now 70. Thirteen years old and 13 seconds on the clock. Something was telling me don’t get the parade route ready.

Thirteen is historically a bad omen. The Bible says that the J from Jesus is the 10th letter of the alphabet and C from Christ is the third letter, adding up to a total of 13. Judas was the 13th apostle who betrayed him.

Friday the 13th is a day of bad luck and omens. Some philosophies say the number 13 can bring destruction of your self. It will bring illness, disease and pestilence.

What does 13 mean in numerology? It is very powerful number, a karmic number allowing new ground to be broken. It is a prime number.

It happened last Sunday in Kansas City during the last 13 seconds. It’s karmic evolution, a new member to the club of disappointment in being a Buffalo Bills fan.