My View: Bills foiled again, but fans hang tough

It’s been a hard and fast end to what was supposed to be the best season in a long time in Buffalo Bills history. Hopes were high, the Super Bowl was in sight with visions of the Bills playing and winning it all.
The victory parade route was already marked to honor our heroic football team. The demons of the past were finally going to be vanquished. “Wide Right,” “Home Run Throwback,” four straight Super Bowl losses and 20 years of losing to Tom Brady were all going to be in the past, a distant memory.
Bills fans were now going to hold their collective heads high. Buffalo’s reputation as the butt of sports and weather jokes was going to disappear in victory. And then it happened: 13 seconds! The newest Buffalo sports demon reared its ugly cursed head... 13 seconds!
Thirteen seconds remained on the game clock. The Bills lit up the scoreboard in the final two minutes. Bills Nation let out a collective yell. All they had to do was kill 13 seconds. But the number 13 should have been an omen. It is historically a cursed number bringing bad news, real or imagined, of every kind. Tall buildings go from the 12th floor to the 14th, skipping 13.
Thirteen – trece in Spanish, treize in French, trzynascie in Polish. No matter how you say it, the number stings.
The Bills were 13 seconds away from the AFC Championship Game. The score was 36-33, the Bills leading. I sat there and told my wife, “the game isn’t over.” She mocked me with “oh, ye of little faith.” I told her I have been a Bills fans since I was 13 years old, I’m now 70. Thirteen years old and 13 seconds on the clock. Something was telling me don’t get the parade route ready.
Thirteen is historically a bad omen. The Bible says that the J from Jesus is the 10th letter of the alphabet and C from Christ is the third letter, adding up to a total of 13. Judas was the 13th apostle who betrayed him.
Friday the 13th is a day of bad luck and omens. Some philosophies say the number 13 can bring destruction of your self. It will bring illness, disease and pestilence.
What does 13 mean in numerology? It is very powerful number, a karmic number allowing new ground to be broken. It is a prime number.
It happened last Sunday in Kansas City during the last 13 seconds. It’s karmic evolution, a new member to the club of disappointment in being a Buffalo Bills fan.
Just when we thought the demons of the past were vanquished and in our rearview mirror, the new member joined to remind us of all those agonizing defeats. The victory seeming one that will never be.
So where do we go from here? Quit? Find a new team? No, none of those will happen. Next July, when the team convenes the new season, we will be back. I’ll start my 58th season.
The Bills Mafia will be back. Why? Because being a Bills fan is unlike anything else. It is in our sports DNA. Being a Bills fan is not acquired, it is genetic. Those who suddenly become Bills fans only awakened their recessive gene in their Bills fan DNA.
So until next season, Go Bills!