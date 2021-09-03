My View: Bills fans should keep a neighborly attitude

The City of Good Neighbors is Buffalo’s moniker. That’s because we are known for being good to each other, including strangers. It is not only a motto, but also a way of being human, together.
Last Saturday, I attended the Buffalo versus Green Bay preseason game with my son. I was thrilled to be in the stadium for Kids Day. The heat may have been stifling and the blue plastic seats scorching hot, but our team was on fire. We were sitting in Section 108 with a fantastic view of the 10-yard line and end zone allowing us to witness some outstanding plays and touchdowns by the Bills. It was the first in-person winning game my son ever attended, which made it even more delightful.
I noticed the full bouquet of humanity, and I felt joy, despite the temperature. The presence of so many children and families made the experience even more wonderful.
During the second half, the energy shifted. Two women in the row behind us began to repeatedly harangue the opposing team’s fans. They were name calling and repeatedly telling the Packers fans in our section to “pack it up and go home,” and “that cheese is melting on your head.” This was not friendly banter; it was harassment.
Their adolescent children eventually joined in. As a mother, and someone who has worked with children and families for my entire career, I wanted to ask them to stop, but knew my son would be uncomfortable. I could tell these women had too much to drink and may not have heard my plea to model more uplifting fan behavior.
In my effort to be inclusive, I went to a nearby group of Packers fans, a family of eight, and told them that these two women do not represent all Bills’ fans. They told me that they are from Buffalo and just happen to be Packers fans. I told them that I always root for Green Bay, except when they play Buffalo. They were as exasperated by the poor fan behavior as I was.
When my husband came home from work on Sunday evening, he told me that one of his colleagues witnessed a five-car police escort of a caravan of buses transporting Packers fans to the Buffalo airport that evening. A police escort! I said to my husband, “Why should this ever be necessary in the City of Good Neighbors? What a waste of police resources.”
My husband no longer attends in-person NFL games because of the decline in fan etiquette that he has witnessed in the last 20 years. I was optimistic that everything would go well at the game, especially on Kids Day.
We are all in the stands to cheer on our team, whomever our team might be. Cheering should never include harassment of the opposing team’s fans. We are not enemies. We are competitors on the field, and uplifted fans in the stands.
Each team has the same desire in their heart to win the game. We surely do not want to see Bills fans traveling to other cities and sitting in other stadiums being disturbed by such degradation, catcalling or threatening behavior.