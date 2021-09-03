My View: Bills fans should keep a neighborly attitude

The City of Good Neighbors is Buffalo’s moniker. That’s because we are known for being good to each other, including strangers. It is not only a motto, but also a way of being human, together.

Last Saturday, I attended the Buffalo versus Green Bay preseason game with my son. I was thrilled to be in the stadium for Kids Day. The heat may have been stifling and the blue plastic seats scorching hot, but our team was on fire. We were sitting in Section 108 with a fantastic view of the 10-yard line and end zone allowing us to witness some outstanding plays and touchdowns by the Bills. It was the first in-person winning game my son ever attended, which made it even more delightful.

I noticed the full bouquet of humanity, and I felt joy, despite the temperature. The presence of so many children and families made the experience even more wonderful.

During the second half, the energy shifted. Two women in the row behind us began to repeatedly harangue the opposing team’s fans. They were name calling and repeatedly telling the Packers fans in our section to “pack it up and go home,” and “that cheese is melting on your head.” This was not friendly banter; it was harassment.