My View: Bills fans shed their inferiority complex

Thirteen precious seconds. Then the trap door sprang, and all of us fell through.
I have been a Buffalo Bills fan all my life. I was thrilled when we drafted Richie Lucas and I froze at the Rockpile when our fans tossed beer on poor old Buster Ramsey. As a teacher overseas, I saw four straight Super Bowl defeats while huddling with my wife in the early morning darkness.
“Wide right” south of Frankfurt.
Thurman Thomas fumbling in the Canary Islands, Spain.
That last bitter loss brought a mailbox full of sympathy cards – and the island’s crisis hotline number.
We came home in 1995 to see the Bills in slow decline. Though the days of Warren Rabb were gone (38% completion rate while starting every game in 1962), the days of flash (Flutie, Fitz and Tyrod) were fleeting. For we also had our Losman (there’s something in a name), E.J. “Slow Eyes” Manuel, and Nathan Michael Peterman, whose pro debut bred five interceptions with a pick-6 before the half.
Then there came The Miracle. Not ours, of course, but theirs. Music City, Nashville. Adelphia Coliseum, Jan. 8, 2000. Home Run Throwback. Sixteen precious seconds, then the Hindenburg.
Before we could recover, onward came the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Tedi Bruschi, Williamsville’s Rob Gronkowski. Super Bowls abounded as they beat our hapless Bills, who could only beat retreat. New England beat us 35 of 40 times between 2000 and 2020.
In mid-July 2018, I found myself on a Boston corner waiting for the light to change. A cement mixer came by and stopped for the red. Painted on the tanker in red, blue, and silver was: “Patriots – First and Finest,” with the shiny team logo: “They hate us ‘cause they ain’t us.”
The oracle had spoken.
I’ve been a history teacher for more than 30 years. I’d always thought John Calvin’s doctrine of “predestination” was bunk, that some, called “the elect,” were preordained to heaven, while the others were the chosen losers.
But then along came Brady. After he had sliced and diced us at his will, I rethought Calvin’s fiery sermons in Switzerland centuries ago. The country is remarkably peaceful, pristine and very close to heaven. By my lights, no one on God’s earth is cooler than the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer.
So was there something to this? Are some chosen, others not?
Were the Patriots “the elect,” the Bills the junkyard losers?
Sic semper Buffaloensus?
But then when all my hope was close to gone, the embers close to out, sunrise lit my heart. A miracle did not occur, but rather a prescient pick. No. 7 in the 2018 NFL draft.
Josh Allen grew up on his family’s farm near Fresno, Calif. Recruited to Wyoming, he placed second to quarterback Brett Rypien on the All-Mountain West Team in 2016, that Brett Rypien who warms the Denver Broncos’ bench.
Josh’s first years here passed by with nary a ripple, and then the gods began to speak, to throw their bolts and howl.
A star was born in Buffalo and with it the belief that now our time had come. The smackdown of the Patriots is only just the start, for now it’s clearly written that we will win a Super Bowl, and maybe more than one.
You won’t find this on a cement truck, for that is not our style. But rest assured that quietly, with all his inner confidence, Josh has got it covered.
The Super Bowl is sitting there and he will hoist it soon.
Bills – First and Finest.