My View: Bills fans shed their inferiority complex

In mid-July 2018, I found myself on a Boston corner waiting for the light to change. A cement mixer came by and stopped for the red. Painted on the tanker in red, blue, and silver was: “Patriots – First and Finest,” with the shiny team logo: “They hate us ‘cause they ain’t us.”

The oracle had spoken.

I’ve been a history teacher for more than 30 years. I’d always thought John Calvin’s doctrine of “predestination” was bunk, that some, called “the elect,” were preordained to heaven, while the others were the chosen losers.

But then along came Brady. After he had sliced and diced us at his will, I rethought Calvin’s fiery sermons in Switzerland centuries ago. The country is remarkably peaceful, pristine and very close to heaven. By my lights, no one on God’s earth is cooler than the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer.

So was there something to this? Are some chosen, others not?

Were the Patriots “the elect,” the Bills the junkyard losers?

Sic semper Buffaloensus?