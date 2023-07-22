Do you own a smartphone? Of course, you do. Who doesn’t these days? How could anyone be so out of touch as to not have one?

I do own a mobile phone, but it’s not smart. It is an antediluvian flip phone. I got it free when I changed carriers about 15 years ago. Got an updated one, also free, a couple of years ago. It mostly sits on top of my bureau, unactivated. I regard it as a tool. I take it with me sometimes when I leave home, in case I have to check in with a family member.

While walking daily in my neighborhood, I see a parent wheeling a toddler in a stroller, and wave to her. But she is talking on her smartphone and doesn’t notice me. Nor, apparently, her child. Another neighbor is out walking his dog. He does not watch what his canine companion is doing because he is staring at his phone. A bicyclist goes by, enjoying a morning ride on a lovely day. Well, maybe not. He’s talking on his phone, and doesn’t sound too happy.

Texting is not something I am very adept at. I can and have done it on occasion, but I find it much simpler to call the person I wish to communicate with, or leave them an email to respond to at their convenience.

Scene at a restaurant: My wife and I are enjoying a glass of wine while waiting for our entrees. We are deep in conversation about the day’s events. Next to us, a younger couple also appear to be waiting for their food. They are not even looking at each other, let alone conversing. They are staring at their phones. At another table, a small child is dropping utensils on the floor and spilling a drink. Its parents are both immersed in texting somebody.

Lest you think I am a technophobe, I have been using computers since 1969, when I was programming mainframes at UB while doing research and working on a master’s degree. I was the first teacher in my school to have a computer installed in my classroom back around 1981. It was an Apple II. There was no software, but I did write a few simple programs to use with it, such as for keeping attendance and for checking simple quizzes. I started emailing in the mid-’90s when my older daughter went away to college.

In a library recently, I observed a father with a young child who was playing in the kids’ room which, besides children’s books, held puzzles, toys, Legos, and other delights. But the father was not interacting with his preschool son; he was glued to his cellphone. Later, at a playground, where my grandson had me wheel him on the roundabout and push him on the zip line, other parents sat on benches and texted or scrolled through their apps.

There has to be some rational balanced way to use this technology. Too often we allow our electronic gadgets to dominate our lives, impeding our socializing and enjoyment of nature. Do we need to post pictures of all our activities on social media, or transmit all our thoughts to others? Do they care? Does it make us happier?

About 10 years ago, I decided that my life would be a lot less complicated and stressful, while also more enjoyable, if I never obtained a smartphone. I continue to feel this way.