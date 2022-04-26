My View: Bell’s palsy usually resolves itself. But not always

It attacked during the night of April 17, 2021, with no warning. I woke to find my left eyebrow immobile, my left eye irritated and unable to close, the left side of my face flaccid and distorted, and my left lip flapping when I spoke, unintelligibly. As a retired registered nurse, I did a quick body check to rule out stroke, then realized I had Bell’s palsy, later confirmed by MRI.

Bell’s palsy is thought to be a virus, paralyzing one side of the face due to inflammation of the 7th cranial nerve, usually painless, cause unknown. There isn’t much information available because it generally resolves within a few weeks or months – for 80% of its victims. Everyone I spoke to had either experienced Bell’s palsy or knew someone who’d had it. Treatment is steroids, physical therapy, sometimes Botox. As one of the 20% who didn’t get resolution, I chose acupuncture, which resulted in definite improvement.

Dr. Herbert Lau treated me in six acupuncture sessions last summer, with noticeable improvement in my garbled speech, and six more sessions during the winter with improved eye closure. I also had physical therapy twice a week, which sustained and increased the improvement in my face. Unfortunately, no treatment resulted in 100% resolution.

It’s too bad there isn’t more information available for this condition. Bell’s palsy is a serious quality-of-life issue. I usually have good table manners, but I spent most of the past year spitting on my friends during dinner, unless I held a napkin to the side of my face. I noticed my dinner invitations declined, with good reason.

Difficulty with chewing caused frequent biting of my tongue and the inside of my mouth. Since my eye wouldn’t close completely, I used ophthalmic ointment and drops to keep my eye moist. It worked, but my left-sided vision was always blurred, resulting in poor depth perception leading to many near falls. Not good for an old lady.

The facial distortion causes depression in many victims, but it just made me angry. Since I had no control over it, I ignored it. I didn’t have to look at myself.

People in Western New York are so kind. I was in a Wegmans frozen food section, reaching for a carton of ice cream. My eye was irritated and watering and I needed another hand to mop my eye and get ice cream.

A lovely lady nearby asked if I was all right so I told her what was happening. She sympathized, saying she’d had it at age 15, devastating her. She asked if she could pray for me and of course I agreed, picturing her kneeling by the side of her bed, talking to God. Instead, she raised her hand and implored God to rid me of this health issue. Other ice cream seekers stood respectfully until she was finished. I was very touched.

I’ve been entertaining Bell’s palsy for a year, and I’m tired of it. I’m scheduled for eye plastic surgery at Cleveland Clinic, with lip surgery to follow a month or so later.

The surgery won’t restore function, but will help to totally close my eye and lip, much to the relief of my friends. It’s still possible that function could return at some point.

Take my advice and don’t get Bell’s palsy. It’s not all the fun it’s cracked up to be.