My View: Behind the scenes as a movie extra

At last, the casting director yelled out "Everybody in the bus." As we drove to Shea’s Performing Arts Center downtown, I was filled with wonder as to what part this fledgling thespian would play in this production.

Upon entering this beautifully restored showplace, one of the crew members directed us to a spacious meeting room. After a lunch of subs and snacks, we entered a military phase called "Hurry up and wait." Then, after about four hours, another call rang out.

"Everybody up, we're going into the theater."

The crew members had a numerical code to direct us to our proper seats. I swear one of the crew members must have been a wrangler in another life.

The director, upon his call, had more than 200 extras move from one section of the theater to the other. I imagine he wanted to film the extras from different angles. As we moved to the balcony for additional filming, I looked above at the beautiful ceiling and it brought back memories of my first date with my wife more than 55 years ago. After almost 12 hours of shooting, we boarded the bus and headed back to our original meeting location.

What a wonderful experience! I'm looking forward to seeing this movie, not just because I played a very small part in it, but because it is a wonderful narrative of a dedicated woman.

Mother Francesca Cabrini immigrated to the United States to tend to the needs of Italian immigrants struggling in the United States. She lived from 1850 to 1917. She became a United States citizen and in 1946 she was canonized by Pope Pius XII, becoming the first American to be named a saint.