My View: Behind the scenes as a movie extra

My sister, Maureen, asked me recently if I would be interested in being in the movies. Without a moment's hesitation, I said "yes."
Mentally, I was already packing my bags and traveling to Hollywood or some other distant location. But what she continued to say was that a film company was looking for "extras" for a major motion picture filming in and around Buffalo. The movie centers on the life of Sister Francesca Cabrini, a nun and social worker who emigrated from Italy to New York City in the late 19th century. Well, so much for Hollywood. The closest I will come to Hollywood is a street by the same name in the neighborhood where I grew up.
After rising early the following morning, I was filled with anticipation. I turned on my GPS and drove to an abandoned warehouse in South Buffalo. Upon entering the building, I was engulfed by racks upon racks of late 1890s Victorian mens' and womens' costumes, hundreds of extras and countless crew members. After registering, I was asked to sit down and shortly afterward a costume coordinator approached me and made a few adjustments to my costume. I was handed a "bowler," aka a men's hard felt hat with a round dome-shaped crown, a headpiece very fashionable in the late 1890s.
Settling in and waiting for my curtain call, I couldn't help but notice the authenticity of the period costumes the extras were wearing. It was as though I was stepping back in time to the late 19th century and watching a fashion show. Unfolding before my eyes were women in ankle-length dresses with full skirts, high necklines and long sleeves. Men were wearing short coats, generally tight-fitting and buttoned to the neck.
At last, the casting director yelled out "Everybody in the bus." As we drove to Shea’s Performing Arts Center downtown, I was filled with wonder as to what part this fledgling thespian would play in this production.
Upon entering this beautifully restored showplace, one of the crew members directed us to a spacious meeting room. After a lunch of subs and snacks, we entered a military phase called "Hurry up and wait." Then, after about four hours, another call rang out.
"Everybody up, we're going into the theater."
The crew members had a numerical code to direct us to our proper seats. I swear one of the crew members must have been a wrangler in another life.
The director, upon his call, had more than 200 extras move from one section of the theater to the other. I imagine he wanted to film the extras from different angles. As we moved to the balcony for additional filming, I looked above at the beautiful ceiling and it brought back memories of my first date with my wife more than 55 years ago. After almost 12 hours of shooting, we boarded the bus and headed back to our original meeting location.
What a wonderful experience! I'm looking forward to seeing this movie, not just because I played a very small part in it, but because it is a wonderful narrative of a dedicated woman.
Mother Francesca Cabrini immigrated to the United States to tend to the needs of Italian immigrants struggling in the United States. She lived from 1850 to 1917. She became a United States citizen and in 1946 she was canonized by Pope Pius XII, becoming the first American to be named a saint.