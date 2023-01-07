My View: Because of Damar Hamlin, I finally know the score

Damar Hamlin took a poor angle on a play and missed his assignment, allowing the Bengals to gain big yardage. Reflexively, I hurled an explosion of curses at the TV. This is how overly invested in winning a Super Bowl I have been for 40 years of being a Buffalo Bills fan.

A few minutes of game time later, Hamlin lay motionless on the field receiving CPR. All of us at home and in the stadium struggled to process the scene, a sinking feeling slowly taking hold. Personally, I had to grapple with the demeaning thoughts I’d allowed myself to generate about this young man. It was a shameful moment.

Then I saw the look on Josh Allen’s face. Time slowed down as I felt a seismic and long overdue shift in the level of meaning I ascribe to spectator sports. Our quarterback has become a national star and is, by every account, an exceptional human being. Yet even in his case, an interception can unleash fury and vitriol from some fans.

Damar Hamlin and Josh Allen are barely removed from college, with the weight of community expectations on their shoulders. Like most of their teammates they give of themselves both on and off the field. For many of us, including myself, it’s not enough unless they win the Super Bowl. I have to do better and I hope others will too.

This season in particular has been a gauntlet for the team off the field. Eight months ago, they visited the site of the shooting on Jefferson Avenue, among the worst hate crimes in our nation’s history. They showed up of their own accord to support the community that supports them.

Soon after came word that one of their team owners, Kim Pegula, had fallen seriously ill. Months later, a punishing storm forced them to leave home and play an additional road game. Weeks after that, a deadly blizzard necessitated the team to mount up on snowmobiles just to make it out of town for yet another command performance. Because the game must go on.

I can’t imagine how mentally and physically weary they must have already been when they entered the stadium in Cincinnati for "Monday Night Football." Still, the field of play is their refuge. The sacred space where all of life’s tribulations bounce off the force field of their athletic prowess. Where our heroes are supposed to be immune from the ills of the outside world.

For us as fans, it’s our refuge too. Those precious few hours that we look forward to, plan for, and gather with each other to enjoy. To forget about the tragedies of life.

Yet somehow even our hallowed field of play was infiltrated by tragedy. As the players, coaches and fans watched helplessly as one of our own was felled. The ambulance. The tears. The stunned silence. Josh Allen’s face.

I’m not proud to admit my long-term membership in the “But They Get Paid a Lot for This” Club. When the Bills lose a game, I’m infamously miserable to be around.

No more.

I couldn’t see Damar Hamlin lying on the field. But I won’t soon unsee Josh Allen’s raw pain. Or Tre White’s. Or Stefon Diggs’. I won’t forget that these are people, not gladiators. That football is a pastime not a lifeline.

They say a Super Bowl win would be special for Buffalo because it would shine a spotlight on our community and bring folks together. If there’s anything we’ve proven, it’s that we don’t need numbers on a scoreboard to do that for us.