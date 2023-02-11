I am so done with all the long hair in my house. I mean, I’m just fed up.

I am a single divorced dad with two daughters, ages 21 and 22. They are with me on an almost full-time basis. One is in her first year out of college and lives with me; the other is finishing up her last year of college out of state. Both have blond hair, and both have almost always worn it long.

I take responsibility for our housecleaning, including vacuuming. Did you ever notice how long hair always gets caught in the floor attachments? I have had many models of vacuum cleaners, but not one manufacturer has figured out how to adequately address that issue. I mean, sometimes I need to use a pair of scissors to cut the hair out of the rollers and brushes. Really?

And drying clothes? Ugh. Inevitably, you pull a load out of the dryer, and there are still strands of long, blond hair on clothes. Washing didn’t dispense with them, neither did drying. And I even use dryer sheets!

Same thing with walking around our place. We have hardwood floors, tile floors and area rugs. So, we tend to not wear shoes indoors. During the colder months, a pair of heavy wool socks feels good on my feet. But, what’s on the bottom of the socks when you take them off? You guessed it, long, blond hair! Which keeps it out of the vacuum rollers, I suppose, but it then contributes to the issue in the clothes dryer. It’s all interrelated.

Lastly, let’s talk about bathtub drains. Inevitably, large boluses of long, blond hair clog the drains, capturing other disgusting stuff, of course. The plumbers that I call upon shrug their shoulders and tell me that there is no screen for the tub known to man that is capable of capturing 100% of the human hair that flows in on a daily basis.

Not to go overboard with this, but my issues with their hair go back many years.

One’s is naturally curly, and she went through a phase years ago when she insisted on straightening it. I could smell burning hair coming from her bathroom when she was using the straightening iron. And they both initially refused to have their hair professionally cut. Eventually, as they got older, when they did decide on their own that this was necessary, special treatments like adding highlights required hours in the chair, and cost hundreds of dollars.

Didn’t they realize all this expense would end up on the bottom of my feet, in the bathtub trap and wrapped around vacuum cleaner attachments?

Here’s a final thought, as I belatedly take down our holiday decorations and return framed family pictures and the like to their traditional walls and other locations.

I must say, their high school yearbook, homecoming, prom and graduation photos are really, really becoming. The elaborate hairstyles featured in the photos very much add to the heart-melting look of both the girls. They are gorgeous pictures.

Today, that same hair is now pulled up in a scrunchy and covered as my oldest saves the lives of critically ill patients. And my youngest has learned how to manage her hair so that it satisfies her service academy’s strict dress code requirements.

Yeah. The hair thing. Come to think of it, when I calm down, I guess I have evolved on this topic. Maybe I have learned to better appreciate long hair. Or maybe I’m realizing that, though I know they need to, I don’t want them to ever leave.