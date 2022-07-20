My View: Beach days are the best days, especially with grandkids

It’s been a while now, but I’ll never forget that first trip to the beach with the grandkids.

Visions of sandcastles, warm breezes and toes wading in the shores of Lake Erie captured my imagination when the first two were 5 and 3. That sounded like a good age to start this bonding fun time in the sand and sun.

Thinking it would be the easiest kind of entertainment, I soon realized that the work entailed in this outing was anything but. Loading up the car with beach umbrellas, my chair, towels, pails and shovels, sunscreen, lunch, hats and blanket was fine.

Unloading it all, as they impatiently wondered what was taking so long, had me wondering if this was going to be worth it. I really had no idea the sand would be so soft and deep, making each step energy draining for them and me. Their little arms could carry little, so the bulk of it was lugged by me.

The afternoon that ensued was far from what I had imagined: wind-displaced blankets, PB&Js got sandy, sand-irritated eyes, bathroom breaks were accompanied by bathroom accidents, the water was too cold, and everybody needed naps, including me.

The walk back to the parking lot was twice as long somehow and the weary kids slept all the way home. Yet, they asked for more within the week.

Over the years, gaining great insight with each visit, our beach adventures became better choreographed. Who carries what, menus and cooler contents were set in stone.

Two more grands merely added more car seats and more food. The older two were now able to carry their share, as well as entertain the little ones with their antics.

Buried bodies, castles, moats and swimming lasted hours. My help was merely needed carrying heavy pails of water, finding sea glass and securing the umbrella.

Plastic sleds were now used to cart the wee ones back, and a promised stop for ice cream kept the complaints about leaving to a minimum.

Now that the kids are older, it’s a breeze. The boys are eager to show their strength and offer to carry everything.

The most recent trip included a metal detector that netted the boys some refundable cans, bottles, a ladle they were sure I’d want, coins and an eclectic assortment of other treasures. They apply their own sunscreen and bring their own drinks.

My granddaughter, the oldest, who will wave, jump and play in the water right alongside with the boys, spends most of her time on the blanket looking adorable, keeping the conversation with me light and cheery, while her brother and cousins retrieve their uneaten sandwich parts to feed the seagulls at the other end of the beach, running and getting the best kind of exercise.

They all clamor for beach days every summer, and it’ll never get old for me – even if I am merely a driver and a spectator.

I love watching them as they assimilate to the joys and rigors of beach life, taking the wind, rocks, sandy food and occasional sunburn in their stride and enjoying the freedom that comes along with it.

For me, it’s just another testament to the joys of being a grandparent. Witnessing their lives up close is a gift unparalleled.