In recent years, I have been introduced to the world of insomnia and now I’m challenging my mind to find creative ways to fight it.

First, to while away the ticking hours, I turned to television shows from the Golden Age: "Perry Mason," "The Twilight Zone," "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" and "Peter Gunn." I have become addicted to some, so now I stay up to just watch one more episode.

Insomnia often brings hunger with it. Not only do I leave my bed, but I search the fridge and cupboards for snacks, like hard-boiled eggs, grapes and crackers. Stock in Keebler Town House Crackers must have skyrocketed since insomnia discovered me. This bad habit has no doubt contributed to weight gain.

There are apps that were created to help you relax and fall asleep. I have installed several of them on my phone, mainly in the wee hours of the morning. Did I just sign up for another automatic payment forever?

Some will offer ways to put you in a hypnotic state. That scares me. What if I can’t snap myself out of it in the morning? A calming voice instructs you to breath in and out three times and then imagine the rainbow, while associating two objects with each color. Red: hearts, tulips; orange: Robin’s breast, Creamsicle; yellow: chicks, egg yolk. By the time I get to green, all I can think of is Kermit the Frog and "The Rainbow Connection" song.

Another app invites you to listen to bedtime stories. I have given this a whirl. I feel this keeps me up, because I want to know how the story ends, but then I learned that these stories have no end, they just keep repeating the same thing, over and over and over again.

Soothing music should work. My negative observations on that subject: I enjoy the music and want to continue listening to it. The strings and piano music are so beautiful, but, like the stories, the same piece is played continuously.

Perhaps I have really hit bottom in music selection. On several occasions, I have enjoyed listening to “Calming Classical for Pets.” The description for this grouping of music advises “ … quaint classical pieces offered as a gift to those with anxious animals in the house.” It’s really lovely. Oh dear, will I be searching for food bowls, batting at pieces of string or staring at the door waiting for a nonexistent owner to return home?

Counting backward from 100? Trying to say the alphabet backward? Counting back from 100 is easy, but the backward alphabet was challenging. I did master it, and that may have worked once or twice.

My mother used to say that if you couldn’t sleep you should pray the rosary. If you fell asleep during that endeavor, “The angels will finish it for you.” I’d say the possibility of sleep is 50/50 on that one.

In the past, I have found that weight loss and exercise have benefited my ability to fall and stay asleep, so I am attempting to move in that direction. Those late-night snacks have got to go.

Still, instead of fighting insomnia, perhaps it is better to embrace it. Take that time to stroll down memory lane and have fun naming actors who had their start in old television shows; think about all the beautiful colors in the rainbow, and hear Kermit singing; recall being read to as a kid before bedtime; congratulate yourself for counting back from 100 or knowing the backward alphabet; and share delightful music with your pets.

Sleep will eventually come.