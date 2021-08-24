My View: Basking in leisure after a long career

As I worked as an English teacher and GED instructor in diverse capacities for close to three decades, the long but rewarding weeks and months quickly changed into years. I finally reached my time to step aside, leaving a career that had given me much of my identity and looking forward to a life of leisure in retirement.
I rejoice at the fact that there is no longer anyone observing my work performance, work ethic, appearance, attitude or anything else and procrastination is always there if I need it to be, fully realizing there's always tomorrow. It is all a part of a very wonderful thing I feel I earned, a reward everyone should be allowed to experience.
Over the last 10 years I have gotten to spend time doing all sorts of things I wanted to, which included reading to my heart's content. I caught up on fiction classics I'd previously missed out on and occasionally enjoyed a trashy potboiler. I also plunged into current nonfiction bestsellers, including numerous biographies, some of which I’d waited 20 years to read. I learned some surprising facts about the lives of people I admired and thought I knew.
Also, I have been writing my memoirs, even if in spurts and out of sequence, but am immensely enjoying the process of recalling and writing about so much that went down, scads of boyhood, adolescent shenanigans and early manhood experiences.
I've created a leisurely “nonconformist” existence while engaged in my writing, taking advantage of the comfort, convenience and privacy of being at home and thus not having an “audience” to face and be on my always best behavior and looking my best.
I find that I have undergone a metamorphosis of sorts. I am now into the mode of shaving every three days or so, sporting a brush haircut and at times even shaving my head bald to enjoy the freedom of not having to please or impress anyone but myself.
And for ultimate comfort sake, I admit that while writing I sprawl out atop the crinkled sheets on the bed in my office clad only in pajama bottoms and a plain T-shirt beneath an oscillating ceiling fan while working the better part of a morning.
I often find myself surrounded by at least one or more of my four beloved cats, in the tradition that Hemingway worked while writing, having had some 30 felines whom he admitted helped keep him calm, sane and inspired – something I can relate to.
While in this comfort mode I occasionally take a mental/emotional jaunt into periods of nostalgia, choosing to watch an old favorite DVD on the spur of the moment, picking one from some 600 titles I've collected over the years and in the process find myself reliving the great moments the first time I experienced a film that was frequently on the big screen. I am often able to recall even with whom I first shared the cinematic experience at the old Strand, Cataract and Rapids theaters in Niagara Falls.
I consider myself one of the lucky ones to make it to the milestone stage of life called retirement, a very worthwhile period except for the fact that I have to confront the stark realization that I've gotten old.