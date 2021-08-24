My View: Basking in leisure after a long career

I find that I have undergone a metamorphosis of sorts. I am now into the mode of shaving every three days or so, sporting a brush haircut and at times even shaving my head bald to enjoy the freedom of not having to please or impress anyone but myself.

And for ultimate comfort sake, I admit that while writing I sprawl out atop the crinkled sheets on the bed in my office clad only in pajama bottoms and a plain T-shirt beneath an oscillating ceiling fan while working the better part of a morning.

I often find myself surrounded by at least one or more of my four beloved cats, in the tradition that Hemingway worked while writing, having had some 30 felines whom he admitted helped keep him calm, sane and inspired – something I can relate to.

While in this comfort mode I occasionally take a mental/emotional jaunt into periods of nostalgia, choosing to watch an old favorite DVD on the spur of the moment, picking one from some 600 titles I've collected over the years and in the process find myself reliving the great moments the first time I experienced a film that was frequently on the big screen. I am often able to recall even with whom I first shared the cinematic experience at the old Strand, Cataract and Rapids theaters in Niagara Falls.

I consider myself one of the lucky ones to make it to the milestone stage of life called retirement, a very worthwhile period except for the fact that I have to confront the stark realization that I've gotten old.