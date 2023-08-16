In the car driving home from the move “Barbie,” I thought about the scene where Barbie and her inventor Ruth hold hands while a montage of women’s lives in the world beyond Barbieland flashes in front of them. And there in the car I started to cry – the involuntary crying where your eyes slowly fill up with hot liquid that trickles down inside your nose, making you sniffle, and then as tears run down your face you get that pain in your heart that really feels like it’s breaking. Those are tears that I had held back for decades – tears of sympathy and sadness launched now by a montage of my own life.

I saw my mom in the 1970s, slumped at the dining room table, head in her hand, saying, “Dear God, I am so tired.” In the 1970s, enforcement of child support payments wasn’t yet streamlined. Our father’s wages weren’t garnished, and the check was late, again.

I saw myself in the 1980s, and a girl who lived on the same floor as me freshman year, voice shaking, as she confessed that she had been “date raped” by her boyfriend. How does the prefix “date” diminish what happened? Today it might be described as intimate partner violence. Today, there is a structure in place for women like her to report it and, hopefully, to find support afterwards.

I saw myself in the 1990s, newly single and the mother of two young boys, reading a letter from my ex-husband’s aunt. She felt it her duty to educate me about why the marriage broke up. In her eyes the marriage would not have ended if I had converted to Catholicism. Today, were she still living, she would see that despite their Protestant mother, those two young boys have grown into outstanding young men – loyal friends, loving sons, and caring men in long-term relationships with equally wonderful women.

I saw myself a few weeks ago, sitting in the conference room of a corporate office here in Buffalo, interviewing for a job. What I felt was anger and frustration because my one-page resume and my LinkedIn profile – my face value at that moment in time – actually concealed much more from my interviewers than they revealed about me: Why I left a good-paying job in the 1990s after the office manager directed me to use my breast pump in the women’s bathroom. Why I left a part-time job in finance just after getting my FINRA securities license, because the dot-com bubble burst, closing my husband’s company and causing our family to lose his income, our health insurance and our house. Why three job changes in five years was the way for me to get a raise in pay, after working 360 hours of unpaid overtime one year between June and October.

Back in Barbieland, Gloria, from the RealWorld, tries to explain to the Barbies the impossibly high expectations women face. Gloria pauses and, echoing my mom so many years ago, says: “I’m just so tired.” As Barbie gets ready to leave Barbieland for the first time she’s given a choice – flat, practical, functional Birkenstock sandals or pink sparkly stilettos. Later she’s given another choice – happy, sad, challenging RealWorld life or a pink sparkly eternity in Barbieland.

I’m just so tired of “either/or.” I don’t want to be just Barbie or just Gloria – I want to be both.