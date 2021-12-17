My View: Bank sit-in resolves Christmas check gaffe

Add on the bank’s fees, of, well, let me guess at $30 for each notice of insufficient funds. That’s another $90. The total we’d have to come up with for “our mistake” would cost us $180. And then we’d have to come up with another $75 to cover the bills that now weren’t paid.

I couldn’t waste another second. I packed sandwiches, snacks, drinks and toys for our 3-year-old son. Then I rolled up a day and night’s worth of diapers and change of onesies for our 3-month-old daughter. I dressed the baby in her winter onesie, my son in his snow pants, coat and boots, flung on my coat and pulled on boots. Then I drove to the bank.

The teller didn’t know what to do. I spotted the bank president’s office and marched right in. The teller raced in behind me, apologizing to the boss. With my daughter on my hip, and my son by my side, I handed the bank president my checking account register, check book, three bounced-check notices and the three notices of insufficient funds.

He stood there with his mouth hanging open.