My View: Bank sit-in resolves Christmas check gaffe

Thirty-five years ago, just before Christmas of 1986, in the early years of my now-defunct marriage, my husband and I received a Christmas gift-check of $75 from his mother. She was divorced from her husband, my father-in-law. I dutifully deposited the check into our marital joint checking account, then paid three small bills.
We visited my husband’s mother every weekend with our children, so I know we extended our thank-you for the gift.
Since this was in the dark ages before the internet, online banking and emails indicating immediate account problems, imagine my shock three weeks later when a small envelope arrived in our mailbox from our bank.
The note said, “Notice of insufficient funds.”
Panic set in. I was sure I deposited the check into our checking account before I wrote, and mailed, three checks to pay our electric and gas bills, and some other bill of less than $25.
I grabbed our checkbook register and triple-checked my math. Everything on my end seemed OK. When hubby came home from work, I asked him to recheck the figures. Did I miss something? No, I hadn’t.
It was an agonizing few days of waiting till more bad news came in the mail. Sure enough. Three notices arrived indicating bounced check fees. Because this occurred so long ago, I can’t recall the exact amount of these fees, so I’ll simply round this estimate out to an even $30 per bounced check. The total bounced check fee totaled approximately $90.
Add on the bank’s fees, of, well, let me guess at $30 for each notice of insufficient funds. That’s another $90. The total we’d have to come up with for “our mistake” would cost us $180. And then we’d have to come up with another $75 to cover the bills that now weren’t paid.
I couldn’t waste another second. I packed sandwiches, snacks, drinks and toys for our 3-year-old son. Then I rolled up a day and night’s worth of diapers and change of onesies for our 3-month-old daughter. I dressed the baby in her winter onesie, my son in his snow pants, coat and boots, flung on my coat and pulled on boots. Then I drove to the bank.
The teller didn’t know what to do. I spotted the bank president’s office and marched right in. The teller raced in behind me, apologizing to the boss. With my daughter on my hip, and my son by my side, I handed the bank president my checking account register, check book, three bounced-check notices and the three notices of insufficient funds.
He stood there with his mouth hanging open.
I said, “I’m a child of the ’60s. I know about sit-ins. My son will be fine sitting on the carpet over here, playing quietly with his trucks. My infant daughter has enough diapers to last all night. I have enough food and drinks in this bag for my son and I to last until tomorrow morning. “We can use your staff restroom. I’ll just sit here, breastfeeding my daughter, and holding her while she sleeps. You can go about your day. We won’t bother you. Just find every single penny that belongs to us. And pay off all the fees that your bank accrued in our names.”
By the end of that business day, he did, indeed, find our missing check – a teller had mistakenly deposited it into my divorced father-in-law’s bank account. The bank president then reversed the insufficient funds, called all three businesses to clear the bounced check fees, and assured me that this would never happen again. It didn’t.