My View: Baking failures can be as memorable as the successes

A friend, just days after a knee replacement, wistfully mentioned craving a slice of custard pie.

How hard could it be? I promised to make and deliver one within days. For my mother, baking was effortless and her family regularly feasted on pies fresh from the oven that morning. Somehow, she kept basic ingredients in ample supply: eggs, milk, shortening, sugar and flour. One of her many specialties was custard pie.

Knowing I had better figure out what was required in order to keep my promise, I consulted “The Joy of Cooking.” Every topic is preceded by a few paragraphs giving basics and I eagerly read “About Pies.” The familiar words were as comforting as if Mom was speaking: cinnamon, nutmeg, scalded milk, vanilla, blind baking, beans, pie weights, crust shrinkage, timing, on and on. I was primed and pumped. It was time to get to work. I set my oven temperature and began assembling ingredients.

The pie crust question was already settled at the supermarket where premade crusts abound. (Truth be known, I’ve never made a pie crust from scratch.) Half the battle was already won, or so I thought. Par-baking the crust, I noticed that its walls had partially collapsed, forming a saggy, irregular, fluted pattern.

I looked in disbelief but didn’t break stride and quickly poured the custard mixture into the shell, pretending I didn’t see it seep under the bottom crust. Reminding myself that I was the daughter of a truly skilled baker, I popped the pie into the oven. As it baked, the crust darkened while the filling remained jiggly in places and liquid in the middle. I added more time and finally removed my pie to cool on the counter top.

My wise husband’s take on things is predictable. He stands back and silently observes. You can almost see images of delicious pies hovering over his head since the aroma had teased him for over an hour.

I felt awful to disappoint my friend whose one simple request was a slice of custard pie. Admitting defeat, I sadly cut into the custardy mess, but lifting it out was another matter. It was glued to the pie plate. My husband dug out a chunk barely resembling pie and ate around the bad spots. The remaining went into the trash, and hoping to save the glass pie plate, I put it in the sink for a long soak.

The season of pies has been upon us. Is there a holiday table anywhere that lacks pie? Pies are among the most popular anytime desserts as well. There are unlimited choices of flavors and ways to effortlessly bring tasty, respectable pies to the table. If you don’t feel like baking, you can get them ready to serve – for a price. Custard pie, however, isn’t commonly available.

Today, my mother could get rich sharing her pie-making secrets or by selling her delicious, silky creations.

What are your family’s favorites, and who brings the pies? Are other desserts commonly served at your house? Write it all down in a journal for posterity and do it while the information is still at hand. I had a personal challenge to master making a custard pie, as though my worth was measured in flour, sugar and eggs.

That’s why I write it all down, including the successes and most definitely the failures. These memories will be treasured if you keep them alive on paper – because they are as unique and wonderful as that group you call family.