My View: Baking brings joy beyond measure

Here’s a question for you. Are you a cook or a baker?
It’s been my experience that cooks are adventurous souls. Cooks like to experiment and bravely create dishes, add spices and ingredients, heedless of form or construct. A cook’s instruments are composed of a handful of this, a squirt of that, a dash and a pinch.
What appears as chaos to the casual observer is well-conceived by the cook and there is confidence in the finished product.
As for bakers, they are a very different breed. Bakers like order, accuracy, organization and planning. Measurements are exact and timing is crucial. They insist on logical progression and following along step by step to ensure a positive outcome that is gratifying.
I am a reluctant baker. Years ago, when I was a young bride with little extra cash, I decided baking cookies for Christmas gifts was something I could do on a budget. I could purchase the ingredients ahead of time and not break the bank.
I would start shopping early and right after Thanksgiving begin baking. My repertoire included cutouts, chocolate chip, Mexican wedding cakes, spicy hermits, chocolate sour cream, thumbprints, Andes Candies, snickerdoodles, melting moments, spritz, oatmeal raisin, chocolate crinkles, lemon drops, peppermint patties and fudge.
These delectable items became gifts for the landlord, the mailman, the paperboy, neighbors and family. I baked in the morning, the afternoon and sometimes long into the night. I cannot count the number of hand mixers I totaled in the process.
Life gets busy and there came a point when I realized I had less time and a bit more money and baking became a chore. I had bigger, more important things to do. I found a local bakery that was selling cookies. I hesitated but realized it would be OK to buy cookies. Different but OK. Some family members still remark about the year we had “bakery cookies.” Apparently, it was a sentinel event.
Now I’m retired and my circle of family and friends still love cookies and I love them. So, I bake. I still make several different kinds and try a few new recipes every year. However, regardless of the variety, the centerpiece is always the cutouts.
Never do I mix cookie dough, make frosting or get out the sprinkles without thinking of my mom. “Tots,” as her grandchildren called her, was that rare find. She was a cook and a baker. I remember how she lovingly made her cookies and took pride in the result. She set the bar high.
Now, my granddaughter Rose and I make Tot’s cookies. She is learning about measuring cups and teaspoons and flour sifters and which cookie cutters to use. We discuss our “toochies” as we put on our aprons and together we roll out the dough and put the cookies in the oven. Rose reminds me to set the timer.
I am a cook. Give me a roaster or a stock pot, a cast iron fry pan and I will create something hearty and filling. It will be basic but tasty and we will share a meal together. However, there are lessons to be learned from baking. It is a labor of love and there are many steps. You can’t hurry the process, so be patient. You need focus and discipline to produce a good product and the outcome is the effort.
Fifty years later I remain a reluctant baker. I still use my mother’s recipe and I continue to bake because there are cherished memories in the process: a young bride trying her hand at a new skill; a busy mom feeling guilty for buying cookies; a kind, patient woman who shared her recipes along with love and wisdom and the smiles from friends and family as they receive their gift.
Soon it will be time to bake. I will gather the ingredients, locate the measuring cups, and sort out the best cookie cutters. I will persist in this labor of love, this business of making memories, and I will find two aprons. One for me and one for Rose. And along with cookies, we will make memories.