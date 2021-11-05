My View: Baking brings joy beyond measure

Life gets busy and there came a point when I realized I had less time and a bit more money and baking became a chore. I had bigger, more important things to do. I found a local bakery that was selling cookies. I hesitated but realized it would be OK to buy cookies. Different but OK. Some family members still remark about the year we had “bakery cookies.” Apparently, it was a sentinel event.

Now I’m retired and my circle of family and friends still love cookies and I love them. So, I bake. I still make several different kinds and try a few new recipes every year. However, regardless of the variety, the centerpiece is always the cutouts.

Never do I mix cookie dough, make frosting or get out the sprinkles without thinking of my mom. “Tots,” as her grandchildren called her, was that rare find. She was a cook and a baker. I remember how she lovingly made her cookies and took pride in the result. She set the bar high.

Now, my granddaughter Rose and I make Tot’s cookies. She is learning about measuring cups and teaspoons and flour sifters and which cookie cutters to use. We discuss our “toochies” as we put on our aprons and together we roll out the dough and put the cookies in the oven. Rose reminds me to set the timer.