My View: Backyard Bills watching has frosty silver linings

Buffalo is synonymous with snow to just about anyone, anywhere in the world. To a startling amount of people, it is also known for the Buffalo Bills’ sequential Super Bowl losses in 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993 and an essentially heartbreaking record ever since.
There’s a lot to be proud of in Buffalo, but it is admittedly defined by its love of football. I suppose other cities think they love their teams but in Buffalo, it’s really true. Legendary and somewhat appalling tailgating. Playing in blizzards to audiences who look like a collection of ice sculptures.
I have not met a man, woman or child who doesn’t have something to say about the Bills. I lived in New York City much of my life before moving here 10 years ago and I know many, even thousands, of people who have no feeling about the Giants or the Jets. In Italy, everyone asks what you’ve eaten as a conversation starter. Here, women talk about the Bills when they’re getting their nails done. Girls’ schools have Bills gear days. No matter what the subject, every email right now ends with “Go Bills!”
My husband and a handful of his friends watched the whole season in our yard. The opposite of a fair weather friend, I have recently been joining them outside. This January the Bills won the AFC East championship and are proceeding through the semifinals, hopefully to the Super Bowl. It’s Covid times, but Bills fans will not be denied their opportunity to cheer and drink beer with each other. We’ve all read about the resilience and resourcefulness that living through this pandemic has bred; it’s been put to the test for the Bills.
Downtown blocks have been transformed into carless Bills game viewing malls where restaurants and bars have set up tables in the street and giant TV screens. Social-distancing measures are in effect, of course. But most Bills fans have not been at the stadium or in bars. They will be in improvised TV dens. Like bears have. Outside. In their backyards, on their porches and balconies, and their rooftops.
This city where many backyards feature small ice skating rinks is now outfitting for standing around watching TV. Admittedly, it’s animated standing around. Garages that usually hide cars from the ravages of the weather now are TV dens with all the doors thrown open. Buffalonians are outfitted with Solo stoves and firepits, propane heaters, seat heaters, hand and foot warmers, blankets of every kind, from vintage, iconic Hudson’s Bay wool blankets to water resistant down blankets (these are like sleeping bags but no zipper and both sides are nylon). And, there are special shelters for the screens. Obviously, keeping the beer cold isn’t a problem. No cooler or fridge necessary.
Watching the games outside in our downtown backyard means that when the Bills score or even do something ... not great, we can hear the neighbors cheer or howl in disgust from yard to yard, through open windows and doors. I’ve only been to one Bills game and this experience isn’t any less comfortable and I don’t have to wait in a line for a drink or the ladies’ room. It’s a lot less expensive, and the traffic is no bother. We keep our group to under 10 people, and 6 feet apart. It’s a little like the shared experience of going to a game only as far as I’m concerned, better.