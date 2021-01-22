My View: Backyard Bills watching has frosty silver linings

Buffalo is synonymous with snow to just about anyone, anywhere in the world. To a startling amount of people, it is also known for the Buffalo Bills’ sequential Super Bowl losses in 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993 and an essentially heartbreaking record ever since.

There’s a lot to be proud of in Buffalo, but it is admittedly defined by its love of football. I suppose other cities think they love their teams but in Buffalo, it’s really true. Legendary and somewhat appalling tailgating. Playing in blizzards to audiences who look like a collection of ice sculptures.

I have not met a man, woman or child who doesn’t have something to say about the Bills. I lived in New York City much of my life before moving here 10 years ago and I know many, even thousands, of people who have no feeling about the Giants or the Jets. In Italy, everyone asks what you’ve eaten as a conversation starter. Here, women talk about the Bills when they’re getting their nails done. Girls’ schools have Bills gear days. No matter what the subject, every email right now ends with “Go Bills!”