My View: Backward ball caps aren’t fashion-forward

Over the years, I’ve managed to live with life’s little annoyances – but with one persistent exception.
I can live with hockey players assaulting each other on the ice (though I’d love to see cops on ice skates handcuffing them). Actresses who misidentify themselves as “actors.” People who say “thot” when they mean “that.” I’ve even stopped grinding my teeth at the term “chairperson.”
And I’ve learned how to patiently baby my pokey computer (though I loved the New Yorker cartoon of a guy swinging a chair at his computer when it advises, “Strike any key to continue”).
But the one annoyance I can’t shake is the sight of someone wearing a baseball cap backward. It’s called a baseball cap, of course, because the brim keeps the sun out of a player’s eyes.
I sometimes fancy, when seeing a guy doing this, that he’s trying to protect the back of his neck from sunburn.
Artistically speaking, there’s nothing uglier than the gaping rear-end of a baseball cap. (Why don’t they make it with a big, colorful patch on the back, like the one on the front?)
Ironically, the person most often credited (or blamed) for first wearing it backward was Ken Griffey Jr., the Hall of Fame outfielder. Yankees manager Buck Showalter remarked that this showed “lack of respect for the game.” Yet I can almost understand people’s desire to emulate the seventh most prolific home run hitter in MLB history.
“Griffey Jr. later revealed that wearing his cap backward was never supposed to be a big statement,” wrote one T. James on “Hat Realm” on the internet. “The outfielder explained that this style was merely a habit he’d picked up from childhood. He used to wear his dad’s hats all the time, but they never fit and would fall off. Griffey Jr. began flipping the hats around to help them stay on his head and said the habit simply stuck.”
While Griffey wasn’t trying to make a statement, I have always assumed that the motive of his copycats was to exhibit nonconformity. Ironically, after nearly a generation of this masquerade, the symbol of nonconformity has become the mandatory symbol of conformity.
So, the other day I put my baseball cap on sideways and strolled down Hertel Avenue, to see what reactions I’d get. Chris at Walgreens just looked down and asked to scan my rewards card. Andre at Kostas asked if I’d come to pick up my takeout order. I went shopping at Dash’s – nothing. The only person who noticed was my wife, Carol, who asked me if I was trying to be funny.
Yes, I was. But nobody but me was laughing. This says a lot about society’s uncritical acceptance of weird behavior.
Sometimes, when I’m driving into the sun with my baseball cap tilted down over my eyes, I wonder if the backward-cap folks ever do so, too – while fervently praying that they aren’t observed by someone who recognizes them. Oh, the shame of it!
But then again, I may be wrong. I just ran across a picture online of a guy at a sporting event with his cap on backward – and with a hand over his eyes to block the sun.
Now, that’s not just annoying. It’s downright stupid.
Former Buffalo News reporter Anthony Cardinale wore his baseball cap sideways one day to make a public statement.