My View: Back on the high seas, Buffalo pride surfaces

Over many years of travel and most often on cruise ships, we have been amazed at the number of other Buffalonians we have encountered along the way. Wearing my Bills hat to protect my head from the tropical rays of the sun, it did not take long for one – then another – guest to ask me if I had experienced any of the Bills’ four Super Bowls first-hand. After answering “yes” to two of them, I was asked if another might soon be in my future. I could only say “hopefully” with a broad smile.

One day, I was sitting poolside when a gentleman approached and told me that his nephew, whom he visits at least once each year, resides in East Aurora. The man was full of praise for the changes made to downtown Buffalo, particularly to Canalside and the Outer Harbor. I told him more good things were sure to come.

On our way to the captain’s “Sail-away Party,” we met a couple where the husband had grown up in North Buffalo and attended Canisius College and then the University at Buffalo Medical School before opening his medical practice in Atlanta.

Later in the cruise, a lady asked me if I had ever skied the slopes in Ellicottville, a stone’s throw from where she was raised in Salamanca. I smiled and answered in the affirmative.