My View: Back on the high seas, Buffalo pride surfaces

It took 16 months, four cancellations, a few negative Covid-19 tests and two doses of the vaccine, but last week my wife and I were able to enjoy our first ocean-going cruise since we debarked a ship in San Diego just two weeks before the pandemic of 2020 stopped the world in its tracks.
I am not complaining, as vacation interruptions cannot be discussed in the same sentence as death, severe illness, loss of work and heroic interactions.
Nonetheless, it was a nice change of pace and scenery to leave Buffalo and board a plane to St. Maarten, where we were welcomed on the newly remodeled Celebrity Millennium cruise ship for only its second voyage since cruise ships were allowed to return to sea under very strict guidelines.
In short order, we learned that fewer than 500 passengers would be sailing alongside us on a ship equipped to carry approximately 2,100 guests. The term “private yacht” came to mind as we set sail with more than 800 crew members aboard to serve our every need.
If you are thinking that 500 passengers isn’t exactly private, imagine a vessel three times the size of the football field on which our Buffalo Bills ply their trade. As the ship headed first to the island of Barbados, then on to Curacao and Aruba before returning to St. Maarten, we actually got to meet and chat with many of our fellow passengers, rather than just waving to them as we passed by on our way to the public venues of the ship.
Over many years of travel and most often on cruise ships, we have been amazed at the number of other Buffalonians we have encountered along the way. Wearing my Bills hat to protect my head from the tropical rays of the sun, it did not take long for one – then another – guest to ask me if I had experienced any of the Bills’ four Super Bowls first-hand. After answering “yes” to two of them, I was asked if another might soon be in my future. I could only say “hopefully” with a broad smile.
One day, I was sitting poolside when a gentleman approached and told me that his nephew, whom he visits at least once each year, resides in East Aurora. The man was full of praise for the changes made to downtown Buffalo, particularly to Canalside and the Outer Harbor. I told him more good things were sure to come.
On our way to the captain’s “Sail-away Party,” we met a couple where the husband had grown up in North Buffalo and attended Canisius College and then the University at Buffalo Medical School before opening his medical practice in Atlanta.
Later in the cruise, a lady asked me if I had ever skied the slopes in Ellicottville, a stone’s throw from where she was raised in Salamanca. I smiled and answered in the affirmative.
As a native of the Bronx who learned to love Buffalo, I am always pleased to remind people that there is no other place on earth that I would want to work and raise a family. I am glad I remembered to bring along and wear my Buffalo Bills hat on this vacation.