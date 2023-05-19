If there is one thing I wish more people knew about autism is that there is a lot we can’t control naturally.

The pitch of our voices, body language and sometimes word choice are all things that take effort and awareness so we can adjust to what is expected. I didn’t always want to be identified as being autistic, but as an adult, I see the benefits of using my designation to get help. If there is one thing I could ask of those who identify as neurotypical, it is for a little more patience and compassion.

Autism is a spectrum disorder that affects verbal and nonverbal communication. On one end of the spectrum, some are nonverbal and can’t perform basic functions such as personal hygiene. At the other end are those who can function in society, but have difficulty with interpersonal relationships. This used to be called Asperger's syndrome. I fall into this category, but cannot work full time due to anxiety. There are so many variations of autism, it is hard to summarize the condition with any one definition.

I spent most of my life trying to pass for “normal” with mostly poor results. When I saw how my sister was bullied because of her more severe developmental difficulties, I was resistant to getting tested. When I was hurt by the friends I did have in high school, I lashed out verbally and had no one to sit with at lunch for most of a year.

In college, a general feeling of being “left out” of the shared jokes of others drove me to overreact to a miscommunication while working for the student newspaper. I constantly said the wrong thing while trying to make friends at my after-school job. I tried to pass for normal for so long that it felt like an exercise in futility.

I have found that the most compassionate people I have met are people who like to write. I’m still friends with two people who took the same screenwriting course in college I did. My only friend from my grad school attempt regularly checks in on me, and we bounce story ideas from here to his home in the Netherlands. I have developed meaningful friendships with women in Wisconsin and the United Kingdom through fan fiction writing communities. I have met friends through writer’s group ads posted at a library and through social media. This odd menagerie of people who like to write fits perfectly in my life right now.

It is my experience that getting older has made me more upfront about my autism and less anxious. Some want to learn about autism and how to meet my needs. I also like being friends with people almost 20 and 30 years older than me, such as my professors from college. I still enjoy learning from them. I am an intensely loyal friend to those who let me in their life.

It takes effort to engage with the autistic community. We’re all so different, it is hard to find common themes and interests. I get anxious about driving to certain meeting locations. It is therapeutic, but I am also mentally exhausted from engaging with so many different people.

I still make mistakes in saying the wrong thing at the wrong time in an inappropriate way. One ridiculous miscommunication of a joke led me to go skydiving with a friend who hates flying!

I am a work-in-progress as I try to fit in with society and always will be. To those who identify as neurotypical, your patience and compassion will be richly rewarded by being a friend to people like me.