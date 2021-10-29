My View: Authoring new chapters for my obituary writer

The past year has been filled with so many deaths that the Sunday obituaries have been pages long. Some obits have been short with only the specifics mentioned and others read like a novelette. Reading them got me thinking, how do I want mine to read? How do I want people to remember me?
I went with my parents to prearrange their services. My dad took a folder with what he considered the pertinent information of his life that he wanted included in his obit. My mom could not have cared less what was in hers.
Me? Wife, daughter, mom, teacher, caretaker … not necessarily in that order.
But the element that I want people to remember the most is that I loved fiercely, laughed loudly and freely, brought laughter to others, and tried my darndest to be the best person that I could be every day and in every way.
Crafter, knitter, entertainment coordinator, bicyclist …
The book “My Grandmother Said to Tell You She’s Sorry,” by Fredrik Backman, has a line that has stayed with me for years. The grandmother comments to her granddaughter that every 8-year-old needs a superhero and that she would be hers.
I asked my grandkids what they thought my superhero power is. I got great answers but the best, after thinking long and hard before answering was, “you’re weird.” I laughed and said I am proud of that power, and I want that in my epitaph on my tombstone. I can see it now: “Here lies Grammie. She was weird.”
This was said by the grandson who lives just outside Washington, D.C., and lives a completely different lifestyle than we do in Western New York. When he comes to the annual event we call Camp Grammie, he sees me smile and say hello to people, whether I know them or not. At one point he asked me if I know everyone in Western New York. I told him no, but I was working on it. Like I said, a completely different world than D.C.
Problem solver, cook, gardener, cuddler of any and all, God-loving but not fearing …
I was not a great employee. I did not have a “real” job until my 40s. I was not a game player and had difficulty with the idea of not doing the right things for what I considered the right reasons. I suppose that is why I was relieved of my duties a few times. I became a wonderful pinch hitter, filling in gaps, helping here and there and realizing that God was putting me where I needed to be when I needed to be there.
Chauffeur, sports fan, avid reader, terrible golfer …
My sons wrote wonderful eulogies for their grandparents. Maybe I should ask them to write mine now so that I can see what their thoughts are about me, or just ask them to read this.
I am not planning on going to my reward anytime soon, so I am hoping to write many more pages. Stay tuned.
Catherine Lee says she can see it now: “Here lies Grammie. She was weird.”