My View: Authoring new chapters for my obituary writer

This was said by the grandson who lives just outside Washington, D.C., and lives a completely different lifestyle than we do in Western New York. When he comes to the annual event we call Camp Grammie, he sees me smile and say hello to people, whether I know them or not. At one point he asked me if I know everyone in Western New York. I told him no, but I was working on it. Like I said, a completely different world than D.C.

Problem solver, cook, gardener, cuddler of any and all, God-loving but not fearing …

I was not a great employee. I did not have a “real” job until my 40s. I was not a game player and had difficulty with the idea of not doing the right things for what I considered the right reasons. I suppose that is why I was relieved of my duties a few times. I became a wonderful pinch hitter, filling in gaps, helping here and there and realizing that God was putting me where I needed to be when I needed to be there.

Chauffeur, sports fan, avid reader, terrible golfer …

My sons wrote wonderful eulogies for their grandparents. Maybe I should ask them to write mine now so that I can see what their thoughts are about me, or just ask them to read this.

I am not planning on going to my reward anytime soon, so I am hoping to write many more pages. Stay tuned.

Catherine Lee says she can see it now: “Here lies Grammie. She was weird.”