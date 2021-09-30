My View: Aunt’s family provided a bridge across divides

I was content to take a break when she announced, “You’re going to come in with me and practice.” (What?) So before she took her place among sopranos, Jackie set me up in the alto section. (Good thing I love music – a really good thing I was taught to sing!)

When the choir director wrapped, I just assumed we’d make our way down the bleachers, through 60 some-odd vocalists, say goodbyes and go to dinner. “No,” she said, “You’re going to stay and sing.” (Say again?) I had also assumed that this was an ordinary choir night that Jackie didn’t want to miss. But, no. This was a Revival night.

From the start as I looked out upon the congregation – the only Caucasian face among hundreds and hundreds beautiful and brown – I felt nothing but acceptance. I can still see the three elderly gentlemen sitting up front who looked amused. (If I do say so myself, it was “good amused.”)

As we got going, the kind young woman on my left quickly taught me how to lift and place each foot in two-step so I would move in sync with the entire choir. Everyone was holding hands. We were one enormous shifting boat that rocked a cargo of human energy from side-to-side – yet stayed upright.

These communal hymns and rhythms cleansed our hearts and souls. You could say that everyone under the rafters there was high.