My View: Aunt’s family provided a bridge across divides

Aunt Ann died the other day. Before Covid closed our elder care facilities to most of the outside world, I visited from time to time.
If I happened to stop by during a tennis tournament, she called the plays before the announcer on TV – every single time. When the mail came, I watched her methodically and meticulously pay bills – always double-checking her math as the ledger balanced. Later this year she would have been 97.
Aunt Ann married a Tuskegee Airman, an American hero, after he returned from distinguished service during World War II. To me, she was something of a hero, too. Never without a book, she kept a small library in her room. Coming and going when I visited, we always hugged and kissed.
Once leaving the dining room as she got set for dinner, I heard a white woman ask, “Is that your daughter?” It was one of the proudest moments of my life. Something deeply human had pierced the dementia of her tablemate.
My friend Jackie – Aunt Ann’s biological niece – grew up on Buffalo’s East Side and was a protégé of Arthur O. Eve. We met as state workers in Albany, at different agencies but assigned to special projects, bonding over our ties to Western New York. Jackie gave me another of those most meaningful, extraordinary experiences of my life.
One night when we were going out to eat she told me in the car that she had choir practice first and asked me if I minded. I said of course not, I was more than happy to wait. I knew how much Metropolitan Mission Baptist Church meant to her, that she’d joined recently because she wanted “to sing backup for the Lord.”
I was content to take a break when she announced, “You’re going to come in with me and practice.” (What?) So before she took her place among sopranos, Jackie set me up in the alto section. (Good thing I love music – a really good thing I was taught to sing!)
When the choir director wrapped, I just assumed we’d make our way down the bleachers, through 60 some-odd vocalists, say goodbyes and go to dinner. “No,” she said, “You’re going to stay and sing.” (Say again?) I had also assumed that this was an ordinary choir night that Jackie didn’t want to miss. But, no. This was a Revival night.
From the start as I looked out upon the congregation – the only Caucasian face among hundreds and hundreds beautiful and brown – I felt nothing but acceptance. I can still see the three elderly gentlemen sitting up front who looked amused. (If I do say so myself, it was “good amused.”)
As we got going, the kind young woman on my left quickly taught me how to lift and place each foot in two-step so I would move in sync with the entire choir. Everyone was holding hands. We were one enormous shifting boat that rocked a cargo of human energy from side-to-side – yet stayed upright.
These communal hymns and rhythms cleansed our hearts and souls. You could say that everyone under the rafters there was high.
The evening was drawing to a close. Anne Pope, then director of the Albany chapter of the NAACP, greeted Jackie, asking how she enjoyed the Revival. She looked at me, then said to Jackie, “I don’t need to ask about your friend!”