My View: Aunt Kathy’s ornaments reflect family triumphs

Careful not to repeat an ornament from the past, Aunt Kathy takes notice of the more obscure events in the kids’ lives too. The first pair of glasses, crutches from a broken ankle, a first cellphone, and a bicycle signifying someone learned to ride. We’ve seen an RV ornament when a nephew took a cross-country road trip, a hammer when one volunteered on a service trip, and a Jet Ski representing the fun everyone had at the cottage.

One by one, each person is called to open their ornament, which leads to laughter, clapping and cheers. The atmosphere gets jovially raucous, brought on by the exaggerated applause from the older nieces and nephews, enjoying a holiday beer as they open their diploma ornament, a resin engagement ring or shiny front door for a first apartment.

There’s repeated shushing by other aunts, trying to hear whose turn it is. It’s all part of the fun as we witness the excitement of a 7-year-old when his name is finally called and he shyly goes to the front to receive his gap-toothed grin ornament.