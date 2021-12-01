My View: Aunt Kathy’s ornaments reflect family triumphs

“Wait, I had braces when I was 8?”
“Yes, your teeth were that bad.”
“Oh look, that’s from my trip with Holly’s family. That was so fun.”
“I forgot I played guitar in middle school!”
And so goes the conversation with our daughters while we decorate our family Christmas tree each year. The tree gets filled with dozens of personalized and dated resin ornaments, all gifts from their Aunt Kathy over the years.
While she didn’t raise kids of her own, Aunt Kathy has been supportive, present, enthusiastic and, most certainly, always paying attention to her large extended family. Throughout the year, she takes note of important milestones in the lives of her 17 nieces and nephews, who have been recipients of her ornaments at our annual family Christmas Eve celebration for years. Now her 10 great-nieces and great-nephews join in the tradition.
With that many kids, there has been an impressive assortment of ornaments. Blond, ponytailed girls playing hockey or dribbling a basketball, brunette girls riding a horse, running a race or hitting a tennis ball. Boys with lacrosse sticks, jumping the hurdles or wearing swim goggles and a cap.
Kids spiking volleyballs over nets, getting their driver's licenses, wearing a ballet tutu, holding a musical instrument, or standing near a locker at their new high school. Some ornaments don’t feature a person, but are books and certificates representing academic awards, college acceptances or a seat on the student government.
Careful not to repeat an ornament from the past, Aunt Kathy takes notice of the more obscure events in the kids’ lives too. The first pair of glasses, crutches from a broken ankle, a first cellphone, and a bicycle signifying someone learned to ride. We’ve seen an RV ornament when a nephew took a cross-country road trip, a hammer when one volunteered on a service trip, and a Jet Ski representing the fun everyone had at the cottage.
One by one, each person is called to open their ornament, which leads to laughter, clapping and cheers. The atmosphere gets jovially raucous, brought on by the exaggerated applause from the older nieces and nephews, enjoying a holiday beer as they open their diploma ornament, a resin engagement ring or shiny front door for a first apartment.
There’s repeated shushing by other aunts, trying to hear whose turn it is. It’s all part of the fun as we witness the excitement of a 7-year-old when his name is finally called and he shyly goes to the front to receive his gap-toothed grin ornament.
Everyone is separated throughout the year by miles and busy schedules and this is the one chance we get to celebrate and catch up on each other’s lives. As the ornaments are opened, you often hear, “I didn’t know you did that. Good for you! Wow – tell me about that! That’s great.” The whole affair is proudly presided over by our 91-year-old matriarch and each person makes sure Gram/Nana sees his or her ornament. Love, fun and ornaments make for a very memorable Christmas Eve.
As I sip my morning coffee in the glow of the tree, I look at the ornaments and all they represent: the hours spent at the rink, the basketball playoff that was won, the excitement of a new school, the adorable performance at the recital, the special award at graduation, the hours spent in the carpool, but mostly the fleeting nature of time. Our tree has become a showcase of the highlights of our daughters’ lives.
Thanks, Kath, for taking the time to make it all possible.