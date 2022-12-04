My View: At Timon, the students both impress and inspire

When I was offered the ELA teaching position at Bishop Timon High School, I didn’t know much about boys schools.

I wasn’t worried about teaching all boys, because I have two sons of my own. I know how boys are. I also have two daughters, so I see the difference between them. For example, both my daughters do their homework and study without having to be told.

On the other hand, I will ask my sons repeatedly if they did their homework and they will say, “It’s not due until 11,” to which I reply, “It’s 10:55.” After the eye roll, they will try to submit the work, and then there is a glitch in the system and they start panicking, which starts a chain of events that somehow becomes my fault.

This is my fifth year teaching at Timon. If I am wearing anything with the school’s logo on it, regardless of where I am, someone will come up to me and tell me how they are connected with the school.

The school is a staple in South Buffalo. The students, past and present, have a bond that I have never witnessed at any school. They take everyone under their wings and make them feel welcomed. I am always proud of the way they treat each other in school. I know no place is perfect, but for the most part these guys take care of each other during their school years and after.

Every day I am at school, I am always learning something special about each of my students.

Around Mother’s Day, one student told me he was working all day. I asked how he could leave his mother and he stated, he took all the shifts from the women, so they could have the day off.

There was another student who got in a car accident. It was not his fault. He said he didn’t report to the insurance company because the other driver was a single mother and she didn’t need that on her insurance. He used his own money to fix his car.

A student told me the other day that he has to make sure that, after he graduates, he has a plan, because he is going to take care of his autistic brother after his parents are gone.

Another student, who came from a different private school, was picked on at that school; that’s why he transferred. He came to our school in his junior year. The students welcomed him and he was a favorite among everyone. When our school played against his previous school, the bullies heckled him, but our guys stood up for him and our student never allowed the taunts to let him down because his friends were holding him up that whole time.

Every so often we will have a dress down day, and the students pay $1 for the privilege. The money goes to a good cause.

When the money goes to St. Jude’s, the students usually give more than a dollar. I have had students donate as much as $20, which gives me an overwhelming sense of pride.

I also remember the time a troubled young man went missing and our students went out and were looking for him. They all met up and said prayers together and went on the search for this individual.

I’m sure all private schools inspire bonds among their students, but I must say, I think our guys at Timon are really remarkable.

I get defensive when someone says something derogatory about today’s youth because, every single day, I see extraordinary young men do amazing things. And most people will never know.