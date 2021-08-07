My View: At summer camp, inching toward independence

Every morning we appeared in orderly attire with tan shirt, green shorts, scarf and sash adorned with merit badges. We fell into formation to say the "Scout’s Honor," fold flags and march. Then the work began. We plotted how many badges could be attained, starting with “Totin’ Chip” for properly using a pocket knife.

Enthusiasm and ambition were contagious, but everyone cringed when their number came up for cleaning the latrine. During breaks, we retreated to the “trading post” for snacks and soda.

One night when sleeping on a hillside, I kept waking up as my sleeping bag slid into the campfire remnants. Another time, I fell off the top bunk in a cabin, climbed back up, resumed sleep mode and nearly forgot about it in the morning.

In high school, I attended a church camp at St. Bonaventure University and roomed with 20 boys. Bonds formed quickly and the emerging banter was relentless. There was an entertaining, rowdy subgroup that wore camouflage and rebellious outfits, blasted rap and punk music and delved into mischief.

Regardless of the camp, when Saturday arrived, it was the same scenario with everyone sitting on bags waiting to be picked up. A bittersweet feeling permeated the air as everyone processed an intense week, knowing we would never see each other again or repeat the experience.