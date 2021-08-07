My View: At summer camp, inching toward independence

As August arrives, I am reminded of youthful summers that were divided into three parts. After an initial period of “doing nothing” at home – sleeping in, watching TV and bike riding with friends, we had a family vacation at a rented cottage or visited relatives. The last stage was the anticipated rendezvous with summer camp.
Lounging was cherished for its unscheduled bliss and family journeys were enjoyable. However, camp was a rite of passage and educational escape that generated new perspectives, fleeting relationships and indelible memories.
My first exposure to camp was in fourth grade at 4-H in Watkins Glen. I adapted to punctual, community meals and “bug juice” in the mess hall. A balanced schedule of recreation and arts kept us occupied. We hiked, swam and canoed before competing in a mini-Olympics with a tug-of-war, sack race and 5K.
Our sixth grade teacher took us to Camp Lakeland in Franklinville to “rough it in nature” for a weekend to mark the transition to junior high.
We were divided into four-person tents on wooden platforms with rickety metal bed frames and thin plastic mattresses for sleep deprivation. While seeing classmates in a different light outside of school, we invented games, ridiculed each other and made T-shirts.
As a Boy Scout the following year, I went to Camp Scouthaven, where more structure and duties awaited. I arrived with a foot locker full of clothes, military-style sack with sleeping bag, canteen, compass and Swiss Army knife.
Every morning we appeared in orderly attire with tan shirt, green shorts, scarf and sash adorned with merit badges. We fell into formation to say the "Scout’s Honor," fold flags and march. Then the work began. We plotted how many badges could be attained, starting with “Totin’ Chip” for properly using a pocket knife.
Enthusiasm and ambition were contagious, but everyone cringed when their number came up for cleaning the latrine. During breaks, we retreated to the “trading post” for snacks and soda.
One night when sleeping on a hillside, I kept waking up as my sleeping bag slid into the campfire remnants. Another time, I fell off the top bunk in a cabin, climbed back up, resumed sleep mode and nearly forgot about it in the morning.
In high school, I attended a church camp at St. Bonaventure University and roomed with 20 boys. Bonds formed quickly and the emerging banter was relentless. There was an entertaining, rowdy subgroup that wore camouflage and rebellious outfits, blasted rap and punk music and delved into mischief.
Regardless of the camp, when Saturday arrived, it was the same scenario with everyone sitting on bags waiting to be picked up. A bittersweet feeling permeated the air as everyone processed an intense week, knowing we would never see each other again or repeat the experience.
Sometimes camp was more work than vacation, yet these shared experiences of independence and improvised adventures were special deviations from routine neighborhood life.