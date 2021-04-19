My View: Artists don’t need the trappings of fame

I may be jaded, way up in years, and really doubt that I have acquired much wisdom. I have only my experiences that have set my values. I just don’t get the value of looking at “pretty” art, abstract or realistic. It’s a gourmet feast until you get indigestion.

I guess I have settled in to be a socialist artist and thinker. I’m interested in the environment, global warming, social issues like war and peace. I haven’t been consistent and my art has changed over time. I once actually did some minimal art. It’s a confession I shouldn’t make in public, but who cares?

Years ago my best teacher, Lawrence Calcagno, said I should go to Mexico for good art. He was right. Good art comes out of our houses, the fields, the history of labor and struggle for equality. It’s not born of rich patrons, art auctions and the hallowed walls of museums.

We don’t need some gallery director to tell us what we should like. Yes, we can see some visual beauty in art and nature but satisfying our palates shouldn’t fatten our minds or hearts. Have we and art become callous to the realities of what many of us struggle with?