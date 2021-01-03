My View: Artistic serendipity in a shopping cart

At a local bargain outlet, amid the clutter of merchandise, a child’s book with a painting of a little girl dancing through a splashy watercolor garden caught my eye. I figured it would make an ideal gift for my grandniece, Audrey, who is just shy of 3 years old.
I assumed a book called “Running Through Fields of Color” would be about how a little girl decided it’s OK not to be confined to coloring within the lines, to be free and enjoy creating beauty as the spirit moves her. I tossed it into my cart and moved on. At home I read it and the “free to be me” theme emerged through the telling of the life of the artist Helen Frankenthaler. In under five minutes of reading time, it was as though something I’d been searching for crystalized and came into focus.
I knew the artist’s name but no details, so I turned to the internet. Frankenthaler was a member of the New York School of artists in the late 1950s and was married for a decade to artist Robert Motherwell. She was a friend to Jackson Pollock, his wife Lee Krasner, Arshile Gorky, Willem de Kooning and others. All artists I have admired my entire life as seen on the walls of our own Albright-Knox Art Gallery dedicated to showcasing this “modern” period of painting.
Thanks to advances in technology, today we have a vast array of materials and art media at our fingertips with new goodies arriving weekly so Frankenthaler’s work, done in the 1950s to early 1960s, looked a tad pale and somewhat dated compared to what people, from scrapbookers to serious artists, are doing nowadays with no holds barred.
Fueled by TV and print media, exploiting creative skills has resulted in handiwork of mind-boggling quality. While I won’t soon be renting a loft in Manhattan (I’d have to sell a kidney) or hanging from a ladder doing wall-size paintings, Frankenthaler whispered to me it was OK, to just go ahead and do what’s inside, to get it down. She represents a woman holding her own in a field dominated by male artists. She experimented and her paintings on paper and canvas were way ahead of their time, hallmarks of ideas struggling to emerge.
We all know what nonobjective or “modern art” encompasses – art that doesn’t spell out its message, that requires the viewer to become involved in figuring it out. Pollock’s drip paintings with their occasional crushed cigarette butts have long been associated with abstract expressionism.
Frankenthaler’s message resonated for me on a practical level because I’ve been thinking about making use of a bushel basket of partial tubes of watercolors before they dry up. I’ve been thinking for a while now that a stack of expensive, 300-pound, 20 x 30-inch sheets of hoarded watercolor paper would lend themselves perfectly to a series of, yes, abstract watercolors.
Call it serendipity, a fateful meeting or a stroke of unexpected good fortune, but I prefer to think there are spiritual guides who nudge us in directions we seek in art and life. Inspiration comes when you least expect it if you are open and willing to recognize it.
In Frankenthaler’s own words, “A really good picture looks as if it happened at once.” That describes my penchant for jumping in and working furiously. I can just see the big, finished paintings standing in my room. In the changing light of day, they will envelop me in a kaleidoscopic, chameleon world of color. An antidote to winter’s white, gray and dark tones.