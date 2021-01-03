My View: Artistic serendipity in a shopping cart

At a local bargain outlet, amid the clutter of merchandise, a child’s book with a painting of a little girl dancing through a splashy watercolor garden caught my eye. I figured it would make an ideal gift for my grandniece, Audrey, who is just shy of 3 years old.

I assumed a book called “Running Through Fields of Color” would be about how a little girl decided it’s OK not to be confined to coloring within the lines, to be free and enjoy creating beauty as the spirit moves her. I tossed it into my cart and moved on. At home I read it and the “free to be me” theme emerged through the telling of the life of the artist Helen Frankenthaler. In under five minutes of reading time, it was as though something I’d been searching for crystalized and came into focus.

I knew the artist’s name but no details, so I turned to the internet. Frankenthaler was a member of the New York School of artists in the late 1950s and was married for a decade to artist Robert Motherwell. She was a friend to Jackson Pollock, his wife Lee Krasner, Arshile Gorky, Willem de Kooning and others. All artists I have admired my entire life as seen on the walls of our own Albright-Knox Art Gallery dedicated to showcasing this “modern” period of painting.