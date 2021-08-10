My View: Art project sheds light on plague of plastics

Meanwhile, the shoreline sweep had begun. This year more than 1,155 volunteers picked up tons of trash in the water and on the shores. When I received enough plastics for the project, I thought how these pieces might have been in the water for days, months or even years, but once they were cleaned up they looked brand new. It provided visual evidence of the complete lack of biodegradability of plastic.

I brought all the plastics to my studio and organized them by color. The colors of plastic are pretty much limited to simple high chroma primaries – equivalent to a kid’s box of crayons. That’s the range I had to work with.

Next I went to Gallery Frames to discuss construction. It would start with a base of Masonite supported by wooden framing. Now I ran into trouble. I had been testing out many industrial-strength adhesives and nothing would stick the plastic to the substrate.

The common plastics used to manufacture all the common one-use items are usually polyethylene or polypropylene. They are impervious, which helps to explain why they are such a perennial scourge in the environment. It turned out that I would need to individually drill and screw each piece onto the Masonite. This I didn’t expect.

The process of drilling and screwing each piece in place continued over many days until the surface was covered with a good selection of interesting debris. When the muskie portrait was complete, it was delivered back to Gallery Frames for its shadow box and installation at the Zoo. I hope everyone walking through the corridor on the way to the gorillas will stop and be amazed at some of the things we toss into our precious fresh water.