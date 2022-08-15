My View: Art help keep us human in tough times

I have just finished reading what is likely my 50th book since the start of the pandemic, and one lesson is clear: the greatest positive result for me in the last two and a half years was the major role of art in my life.

Besides reading, I have painted a number of acrylic paintings, attended many operas via livestream, written two books of poetry, learned about old movies and enjoyed the work of visual artists. Some would argue, I’m sure, that none of this changes the world, but I argue back that – at the very least – it is not time wasted on social media or scrolling on a phone. When I finish a book, poem or opera, I feel I have learned something new that helps me understand the world better.

At the end of a book I just finished – called “The Stolen Lady” – the author Laura Morelli sums the importance of books in our lives:

“Books have the power to transport us, to allow us to escape to another time and place, just by reading some words on a page or screen. That’s the closest thing to magic I know. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that art matters. In times of strife, we turn to stories – books, movies, dance, the visual arts. Stories and creativity help make meaning out of chaos and fear. They make us human.”

I have experienced no period of time with more “chaos and fear” than the present. This comes from someone who was a kid at the time of JFK’s assassination and the assassinations that followed during that decade. And not having lived in the early 1900s, I had no idea what a “pandemic” was. I had heard about racial killings and gun violence, but not to the degree we witness now. I have learned a great deal about how to handle isolation and the violence of this world through different types of “magical” art.

I’ve thought hard about ways the pandemic has produced positive changes for me. It taught me to be able to spend more time with myself and with those closest to me. It made me reevaluate the difference between valuable time and wasted time. It pushed me to discover subjects I never “had time for” in the past. It pushed me to appreciate what I have by showing me that it may not always be readily available. And, in the case of art, it reminded me that art is timeless and forever within my grasp, and understanding history is paramount.

My daughter and son-in-law read every day to my new grandson. I remember reading to my daughter every day and savoring the close, focused time spent, even if we read the same book every night. I probably don’t need a book to recite “Goodnight, Moon” or “Green Eggs and Ham” or “Harold and the Purple Crayon.” The rhythm of the words and breathing in sync with a child are among the purest of art forms. I hope they continue to encourage an appreciation of reading, sculpture, music, painting and face-to-face talk – these days often a lost art form.

Once we really have the pandemic under control, it’s likely we will quickly forget how chaotic and fearful these years have felt. However, the art we have learned to value will stay with us for the rest of our lives in the form of new music we have experienced, new artwork we have learned to appreciate, and new stories we have chosen to create and explore. All help expand our minds and find new comfort zones.

Reading, and all forms of creativity, are what keep us human.