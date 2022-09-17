My View: Are manners dead? My friend seems to think so.

I was out with friends, enjoying listening to music outdoors when my Miss Manners friend in the group, leaned in and said, “You know, I received a handwritten thank-you note from so and so.” I duly responded, “Oh, wow!”

The man whose retirement party she and her spouse had attended and for which she received the handwritten thank-you for is a high-ranking retired military officer. I thought to myself, that man just rose and earned a higher level of rank in my friend’s eyes faster than when he made colonel.

My friend is of a time when sending out thank-you notes was the standard protocol when receiving any type of gift – monetary or otherwise – for big life events, like weddings, baby showers, birthdays and funerals. She is also of a time when the expected response back after saying thank you to someone was, “You are welcome,” not today’s common response – mainly from younger people – of “No problem.”

I never saw two simple words rile someone up so quickly. I’ve made a mental note never to travel with my friend to Jamaica where those simple words are words to live by.

Speaking of traveling. There is also proper protocol to follow when traveling. Back in my friend’s day, it was expected that you get dressed up when you flew, which means no track suits, lounge wear or comfortable, practical shoes allowed. And she makes no concession for long international flights.

Every time we travel together, I get a text on the morning of our departure, “Kel, don’t forget to throw your bootie socks in your purse, so when we take our shoes off at security we aren’t walking through in bare feet.” I reply, “NP. I’m already wearing socks with my sandals.” Needless to say, I don’t get a text back.

Dressing up for funerals is right up there with traveling. Speaking of funerals, my friend constantly reminds me of her instructions for her own, as she has appointed me as her planner. I am the writer of our group and have therefore also assumed the role of eulogist.

Every so often (more like every couple of weeks), I have to reassure her, “Don’t worry. You have my solemn promise that you will rest assured knowing your family and friends will be in their best attire to pay their sincere tribute and utmost respect. Those who show up without proper attire, will be turned away at the door.”

At least I don’t have the added pressure of choosing her outfit, because she omits no detail in her strict instructions, “Remember I don’t want to be laid out in a box.” An airbrushed photograph will be displayed next to a tasteful urn. Here’s what I’ll say to the guests:

“Thank you all for coming to bid our dear friend a final farewell. I know If she were alive today, she would certainly be impressed looking out at all you beautiful, well-dressed people and wants to send you all a personal handwritten thank you note for your attendance here today. So before we pay our respect and go in peace, if you all wouldn’t mind, write your address on these return envelopes. This is especially important to those who have moved within the past day or so and for whom we don’t have current addresses. And if it isn’t too much to ask, please use this calligraphy pen that is being passed along with the envelopes.”

The audience’s response to this special request shall be, “No problem.”