My View: April Fool’s prank was not too cool for school

On occasion I’ve been known as a jokester. There isn’t a better day of the year to enhance my reputation than April Fool’s Day.

Early in my career as an April Fool’s prankster I would hone my skills by waking my children and telling them that there was no school because of a snowstorm or frantically telling my wife in the morning that all our car’s tires were flat.

These early successes emboldened me to what I envisioned early in the morning on April 1, 1993, would be my biggest gag of all time. It’s fair to say the joke was on me.

At the time of my April Fool’s Day disaster, I was principal of two schools in South Buffalo – Lorraine Academy and Red Jacket Academy. On this Thursday, the first day of April I started the school day at Red Jacket. It occurred to me that the wonderful students and adults in the school needed a little levity to begin their day. With the wisdom of hindsight, I realize that my thought process was flawed.