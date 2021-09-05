My View: Anxious moments, beautiful butterflies

The larval phases passed quickly, but waiting for butterflies seemed to take forever. I busied myself by starting the process over in another enclosure, and then another. Eventually, I had caterpillars in all stages, and additional eggs waiting to hatch.

The summer was not without tension. I came out one morning and found a butterfly partially encased in the translucent shell from which it had emerged. One of its wings was also bent in an odd position. After several hours, I called the friend who had been guiding me through the process. She researched the condition, and suggested that I use pointy tweezers to gently assist. Mission accomplished. The butterfly moved about the enclosure, but his wings looked different. I called my neighbor once again.

“If he can’t fly, I’m going to keep him in the enclosure. But what do I feed him?”

“They don’t want you to keep injured butterflies,” she said. “They want you to euthanize them.”

“I can’t do that!” I responded, only to hear a chorus of four small voices from the back seat of the car say:

“What’s euthanize?”