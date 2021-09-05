My View: Anxious moments, beautiful butterflies

Butterfly season has come to an end. At least the days of scouring the underside of milkweed leaves for small white dots that held within them the potential for a monarch butterfly.
I reminisced as I scrubbed the enclosures that had been scattered throughout my garage for most of the summer. At peak, they teemed with activity from early morning until late at night. I’d check caterpillar health and habitat several times each day.
I learned to distinguish between eggs that were viable and the more translucent versions that had already hatched. I’d clip the smallest possible square of leaf surrounding the egg, cognizant that my crop of milkweed had to last through the voracious eaters’ five molts. Several days later, I’d find the tiniest of caterpillars. A friend offered a powerful magnifying glass when I shared my fear that I might accidentally toss out newborns with the skeletal leaves that had dried around them. It takes a village …
Every morning, I’d survey the growing nursery. My anxiety lessened once the littlest charges were big enough to be easily seen. It was fun to watch them travel about the enclosure; especially as their colors intensified, and their faces, antennae and feet became more defined.
When the first magical transformation occurred, I found two chartreuse chrysalises in place of the hanging caterpillars I had “tucked in” the night before.
The larval phases passed quickly, but waiting for butterflies seemed to take forever. I busied myself by starting the process over in another enclosure, and then another. Eventually, I had caterpillars in all stages, and additional eggs waiting to hatch.
The summer was not without tension. I came out one morning and found a butterfly partially encased in the translucent shell from which it had emerged. One of its wings was also bent in an odd position. After several hours, I called the friend who had been guiding me through the process. She researched the condition, and suggested that I use pointy tweezers to gently assist. Mission accomplished. The butterfly moved about the enclosure, but his wings looked different. I called my neighbor once again.
“If he can’t fly, I’m going to keep him in the enclosure. But what do I feed him?”
“They don’t want you to keep injured butterflies,” she said. “They want you to euthanize them.”
“I can’t do that!” I responded, only to hear a chorus of four small voices from the back seat of the car say:
“What’s euthanize?”
Thankfully, the crisis was averted. We waited longer to release than we had for previous hatches. And gradually, the wings straightened. We put the fellow on a plant in a sheltered part of the garden. Unlike the others, he stayed for several hours before flying away.
The rest of the season proceeded without a hitch. Eighteen beautiful monarchs, mostly males, joined the dwindling migration.
I returned home late one evening. The moon lit my path, and I saw a gift bag hanging on the front door. I felt the distinctive texture of construction paper when I reached inside. A handmade card from the 5-year-old daughter of my neighbor/butterfly mentor/friend wished a Happy Birthday to ‘Miss Selene.” A colorful butterfly accompanied the crayon lettering. And in the bag was another butterfly enclosure.
I paused to savor the moment – the promise of tomorrow; the blessing of friendship.
It doesn’t get much better than that.
Selene Kranz is looking forward to autumn adventures in Williamsville.