My View: Anticipating a favorite family holiday

It’s mid October – the weather is rainy and cold – and I’m baking my deluxe cheesecake supreme while I listen to the soundtrack from “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” with its pulsating drums and haunting cello melodies. Despite the depressing news and horrific wars, my family will be together in a month for our major holiday.

It’s been more than 50 years. Sometime in the early days, we became the agreed-upon hosts. In the late 60s, my husband and I celebrated with our parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Then in the 70s, 80s and 90s, it included our parents, siblings, children, nieces and nephews, and we starting serving buffet-style.

One year, I put the hot serving dish on the glass kitchen table without a trivet. We got through first servings just fine. Then our oldest child went back for seconds, put his fork in the turkey platter, and the entire glass tabletop shattered; everything fell to the floor. No seconds that year.

As the family grew with a new generation, we started splitting up the Thanksgiving dinner with my sister-in-law and brother-in-law’s family. For a few years we would meet on the Friday after the holiday in a nearby pizza restaurant. That worked for a while, but then boyfriends and girlfriends swelled our numbers and we outgrew the restaurant’s small private room. So we evolved into a new tradition of leftover Fridays. Now on the day after the official holiday we gather in our home for leftovers and desserts. Thanksgiving part 2, if you will.

Of course, we are now a family of vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians and omnivores. We tried Tofurky one year. Never again. This year I will serve a smaller turkey, salmon and brisket and a wide variety of vegetable dishes. Of course I will plan for allergies and fussy appetites. I love looking for new recipes. One year I found a recipe for a pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap crust. Yum. I made it, but nobody in our family liked it. Turns out we are not a pumpkin spice family. I am back to making the deluxe cheesecake from my very first cookbook – from Better Homes and Gardens – which I first made 50-some years ago.

Everyone will pitch in with the cooking. Our daughter usually bakes the pies, and her maple walnut pie is to die for. On Thanksgiving morning, our three youngest grandsons, who come from out of town, help with the muffins and any other same day jobs like setting the table. The fork goes on the left, I keep reminding them.

I love decorating the table, and a glue gun purchased years ago has helped me amass a collection of napkins rings made from ribbons and seasonal items. Do I choose the scarecrow napkin rings this year or the cranberry ones?

For many years, the annual YMCA turkey trot was part of our family tradition. I didn’t run it, but I was always at the finish line with a large turkey windsock so that my runners could easily find me (and their ride home) in the crowd. These days, if weather permits, a pick up football game on the front lawn is almost certain to happen.

The cake is almost done now. I will let it cool, wrap it well, and put it in the freezer along with anything else I can freeze ahead of the holiday.

As I start planning for the next dish, I think about all the changes our Thanksgiving holiday has undergone and especially the loss of so many of those we have loved. I am grateful that we will be together to make new memories. And I can’t wait!