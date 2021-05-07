My View: An unselfish woman embodies motherhood

For Mother’s Day this year, I want to pay tribute to my wife, Ellen, as mother and grandmother and as a deeply loving and caring human being. She would never put herself forward as an exemplar, so I guess it falls to me to do that for her. This column was easy to write because it comes from the heart.
I am the best-known member of our family because of my speaking, writing and engagement in community activities. I am, so to speak, the public face of our family. But my wife is, as I have told her, the heart of our family. She is the one who holds the family together, is always there, the glue, the hearth and home.
It is important to her that those around her are happy, and Ellen will go out of her way to do something for any of us if she feels that we are unhappy. Sometimes it causes her to experience stress or difficulties, but that never holds her back.
She is generous with family members who are far away, sometimes to a fault. If she is busy in the middle of doing something and her brother or sister calls, she will drop everything to rush to answer the phone. Sometimes pots have boiled over and pans have gotten burned as a result. But she never lets them feel unwanted.
She loves animals, and regularly watches television shows that show the rescuing and healing of animals.
Closer at hand, when Ellen and I settle down in our matching recliners with plates of food to watch TV, I will look over and see all three dogs looking longingly at each bite she takes. And of course she shares with them, something I have told her only encourages their begging and disturbs her own meal.
That is what caring looks like and it often involves her giving up her own peace of mind.
One time we were at a dinner with a group of about a dozen friends and someone asked, “If you could travel anywhere in the world – expense no object – where would you go?” As we went around the table, people named places like Paris and other exotic locales.
When it came to Ellen, she said simply “Home.” Doesn’t that speak volumes about her simple, true values, knowing and accepting herself, and a having a sense of contentment? For Ellen, truly “home is where the heart is.”
Nothing warms her heart more than to hear our granddaughter Ava talk to a friend about “my Granny.” She is a fine baker, and will often make a batch of homemade cookies, which everyone in the family, including our two grandchildren and me, fall upon gratefully.
Ellen’s mother came to live with us for 10 years after she had a stroke and Ellen took loving care of her, often coaxing her to eat cheesecake or a chocolate milkshake just to keep some flesh on her bones. She was with her mother when at 93 years of age she drew her last breath, just as she was with her mother at her birth when she took her own first breath.
In my life, I have aspired to do and be many things. I wanted to see the world. I wanted to make a difference in the lives of the poor, vulnerable and marginalized. I wanted to be a committed and effective leader. I wanted to speak and write expressively and inspirationally.