My View: An unselfish woman embodies motherhood

For Mother’s Day this year, I want to pay tribute to my wife, Ellen, as mother and grandmother and as a deeply loving and caring human being. She would never put herself forward as an exemplar, so I guess it falls to me to do that for her. This column was easy to write because it comes from the heart.

I am the best-known member of our family because of my speaking, writing and engagement in community activities. I am, so to speak, the public face of our family. But my wife is, as I have told her, the heart of our family. She is the one who holds the family together, is always there, the glue, the hearth and home.

It is important to her that those around her are happy, and Ellen will go out of her way to do something for any of us if she feels that we are unhappy. Sometimes it causes her to experience stress or difficulties, but that never holds her back.

She is generous with family members who are far away, sometimes to a fault. If she is busy in the middle of doing something and her brother or sister calls, she will drop everything to rush to answer the phone. Sometimes pots have boiled over and pans have gotten burned as a result. But she never lets them feel unwanted.

She loves animals, and regularly watches television shows that show the rescuing and healing of animals.