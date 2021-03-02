My View: An uninvited guest makes an impression

Robert decided we should name him Earl. Earl’s presence was great entertainment for our three cats who sat in a row for hours, staring at the fireplace, sometimes licking their chops.

The following morning, I ran downstairs to see if Earl had left. After I knocked on the fireplace, he quietly answered back, which made me feel terrible.

Later that evening, Robert decided to take a peek. Just at that moment, Earl decided to follow the glowing, sparkly lights from our Christmas tree and jumped into the net that I was holding. I let out a surprised shriek and said, "Your father is going to kill me!"

As Robert and I struggled to put Earl in a box, Lizzy the cat charged in to the rescue, scaring Earl straight up and out of the net into the air, just missing the tree. We watched in horror as Lizzy chased Earl all over the downstairs from room to room three or four times, with all three of us frantically running behind. Finally, Earl ran downstairs into the cellar.

Once we calmed down, we donned boots and heavy gloves, and the covert Operation Earl began in earnest. With a hockey stick, Robert guided Earl towards Wills, who was holding the net. Earl outfoxed us with his agility and ran back and forth and finally hid behind the washer and dryer. A few times, he crawled up the back to look at us and we all ducked and screamed.