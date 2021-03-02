My View: An uninvited guest makes an impression

We have all had that one guest who didn’t want to leave. We had an uninvited guest who arrived one snowy Sunday afternoon as both my sons and I were watching a Buffalo Bills game! Above the hoots, hollers and yelling, we suddenly heard a strange whimpering noise coming from the living room fireplace.
Something was making odd noises and scratching inside the chimney. Wills, my youngest son, slowly opened the damper, showering the hearth with black soot.
With a flashlight, he leaned under and looked up and spotted whiskers and flashing black eyes staring back at him. He yelled “Whoa!” and quickly closed the damper. He gathered some equipment to catch the rascal – a fish net, a broom, a box and duct tape, because every situation needs that.
Once again, Wills slowly opened the damper and a possible comrade or relative to the critter fell into the box amid more debris and soot. He was a mere skeleton, flat as a pancake. We wondered if our little friend freaked out when he saw the sad outcome of the former guest.
Meanwhile, I called animal control and was told it’s very easy to rescue an animal in the chimney: just toss a knotted rope down from the roof. That seemed like a brilliant idea until Mike arrived home from work and said, “It’s the middle of winter, I’m not going to crawl on the roof!”
I researched online and read that an animal could survive only 48 hours without water, so I began stuffing wet bread into the fireplace to keep him hydrated. I just had to help him …
Robert decided we should name him Earl. Earl’s presence was great entertainment for our three cats who sat in a row for hours, staring at the fireplace, sometimes licking their chops.
The following morning, I ran downstairs to see if Earl had left. After I knocked on the fireplace, he quietly answered back, which made me feel terrible.
Later that evening, Robert decided to take a peek. Just at that moment, Earl decided to follow the glowing, sparkly lights from our Christmas tree and jumped into the net that I was holding. I let out a surprised shriek and said, "Your father is going to kill me!"
As Robert and I struggled to put Earl in a box, Lizzy the cat charged in to the rescue, scaring Earl straight up and out of the net into the air, just missing the tree. We watched in horror as Lizzy chased Earl all over the downstairs from room to room three or four times, with all three of us frantically running behind. Finally, Earl ran downstairs into the cellar.
Once we calmed down, we donned boots and heavy gloves, and the covert Operation Earl began in earnest. With a hockey stick, Robert guided Earl towards Wills, who was holding the net. Earl outfoxed us with his agility and ran back and forth and finally hid behind the washer and dryer. A few times, he crawled up the back to look at us and we all ducked and screamed.
Two hours went by as he continued to scamper. I tried reasoning with him by clicking my tongue to converse, but he didn’t listen. (I didn’t growl because in his world, that is a mating call.) Finally, Wills was able to coax him into the net and gently released him outside. Earl the Squirrel was free!