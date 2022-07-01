My View: An unforgettable trip and encounter

It was hot, dry and dusty on the African savanna. The tour group I was part of had been asked to decide between a late afternoon game drive, specially arranged at an extra cost due to its unusual nature, or remaining at the safari lodge and enjoying its many options.

I decided to opt for the game drive, as it offered the opportunity to locate one of nature’s wonders – a great tusker, an elephant with tusks weighing more than one hundred pounds each. There are only twenty or so of these creatures left in the world, due to poaching and human/elephant conflicts, and I could not pass up the opportunity to possibly see one again.

I had embarked on a fourth trip to Africa. It was my first time in Kenya and my first traveling as a tourist. My other trips involved fieldwork and monitoring endangered species as a volunteer researcher, but I had decided this trip would be the one I had always dreamt of.

Kenya is the home of the Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage, which raises baby elephants orphaned by the ivory “trade” or other tragic circumstances. Raised for years by human caretakers, they learn the ways of life in the wild, are introduced to wild herds and eventually released to resume the natural lives taken from them. Sheldrick’s work is so successful that more than 40 babies have been born in the wild to these orphans, who form their own herds, but still return to proudly show off their offspring to their human family.

I learned about Sheldrick’s after becoming a volunteer for The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which provides a home for captive elephants released from zoos and circuses, as well as working for the welfare of wild elephant populations. I subsequently became involved with conservation work in South Africa and took part in some vitally important projects. I was fortunate to see a great tusker during one of those trips, but these giants are mainly found in the Amboseli region of Kenya.

We had traveled there after spending several days in the Maasai Mara, where we stayed in a camp staffed by the local Maasai, a proud and traditional people who provided the guides and drivers for our safari vehicles, as we went in search of wildlife.

They would set up lunch in the bush during these drives, and on one special occasion I mentioned I was from Buffalo, having seen a herd of Cape buffaloes earlier. To my amazement, they burst into Bob Marley’s “Buffalo Soldier,” a song describing the capture of African natives who served in American cavalry units. There we were, a retired Jewish woman from Buffalo and a group of Maasai tribesmen, singing a reggae song together in the African bush.

Amboseli was the last leg of the trip, and only one other group member chose to undertake the game drive to try to find a great tusker. We hired a local Maasai guide, and less than ten minutes after leaving camp we found “Craig,” perhaps the most famous of the remaining great tuskers of Amboseli. A towering giant, his enormous tusks practically touched the ground. We watched as he dug them under a huge bush and heaved it right out of the ground. For the next hour, we took pictures and video as he calmly sauntered by our game vehicle, unperturbed by our presence.

We returned to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, the next day and after a last day spent at Nairobi National Park I boarded my flight home.

While I may not have the memory of an elephant, it was an unforgettable trip.