My View: An unexpected lesson while riding the rails

The sleeping berths were narrow and harder than a mattress at home. Every morning, we worked out the kinks in our sore backs. To climb to the upper berth required contortion. Fortunately, I had the lower berth. Once Jack hoisted himself to the upper berth, he needed to repeat this process several times, in the dark, to attend to nightly needs. This, fortunately, was accomplished without him ever stepping on my face.

As our journey progressed, I came to realize that it was not just a journey across the country, but was in some ways a journey into my future, a glimpse of my aging yet to come. Let me explain.

A high-speed train actually moves in three directions. It barrels forward at about 70 mph, bounces up and down on the tracks, and swerves from side to side. Making one’s way down the aisles to get to the dining car, the observation car or to the bathrooms and showers, was always a challenge.

I felt unsteady on my feet and struggled to keep my balance. Twice I veered into someone else’s compartment. Traversing the rattling passageways between the cars was particularly unsettling. It gave me an appreciation for the struggles that older adults experience that sometimes require the use of a cane or a walker.