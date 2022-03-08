My View: An unexpected lesson while riding the rails

Having reached the age of 79, I know a thing or two about the limitations and inconveniences of aging. Fortunately, my mobility has not yet been affected, so I felt confident as my good friend Jack Newton, who is 15 years younger, and I set off on what we termed our “Great Western Adventure.” Walking the trails of Yosemite, Big Sur and the Grand Canyon would mark our days ahead.
We spent weeks planning our itinerary and mapping out our 12-day road trip. We decided to travel in October when things would be less crowded. We soon found out that, although it looks long and narrow, California is actually quite wide. We would be driving long distances.
We began our adventure with an overnight train trip on the Lakeshore Limited that left Buffalo shortly after midnight and arrived in Chicago the next morning. There we boarded Amtrak’s legendary California Zephyr for a three-day, two-night transcontinental journey to San Francisco.
We had booked a roomette sleeper that gave us our own private compartment. During the day we sat facing each other as marvelous vistas scrolled past the windows. Our room might be considered tiny for two grown men, but was actually spacious compared to the cramped seating on airplanes. At night while we were at dinner, our steward transformed the seats to upper and lower berths for sleeping. Sheets, pillows and blankets were provided.
The sleeping berths were narrow and harder than a mattress at home. Every morning, we worked out the kinks in our sore backs. To climb to the upper berth required contortion. Fortunately, I had the lower berth. Once Jack hoisted himself to the upper berth, he needed to repeat this process several times, in the dark, to attend to nightly needs. This, fortunately, was accomplished without him ever stepping on my face.
As our journey progressed, I came to realize that it was not just a journey across the country, but was in some ways a journey into my future, a glimpse of my aging yet to come. Let me explain.
A high-speed train actually moves in three directions. It barrels forward at about 70 mph, bounces up and down on the tracks, and swerves from side to side. Making one’s way down the aisles to get to the dining car, the observation car or to the bathrooms and showers, was always a challenge.
I felt unsteady on my feet and struggled to keep my balance. Twice I veered into someone else’s compartment. Traversing the rattling passageways between the cars was particularly unsettling. It gave me an appreciation for the struggles that older adults experience that sometimes require the use of a cane or a walker.
Getting dressed after using the shower on the train posed quite a challenge. Balancing on a slippery floor while putting on my pants, one leg at a time, required acrobatic effort. I got to see that at some future date it could be a challenge just to get dressed in the morning.
This journey of increased awareness of the challenges of future aging ended in San Francisco, and I was thankful to return to the present. I walked from the train with a youthful spring to my step, ready to embark on our adventure. I was thankful for the mobility that made it possible for me to experience the towering California Redwoods and Sequoias, the Pacific coast, and the Colorado River at the base of the Grand Canyon.