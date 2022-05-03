My View: An old newspaper takes me back in time

I recently got my hands on a physical copy of the Buffalo Evening News from Friday, Sept. 3, 1971. This edition was found among paperwork that my mother had been sorting through while cleaning out her packed hall closet.

The reason she saved the paper was because on page 30 – under the heading Daily News Summary/Births – one of the birth announcements was about me! That’s why this newspaper was saved for more than fifty years and may hang around for decades to come, even though its tan-colored pages are fraying at the ends. The newspaper itself is physically larger in size than today’s Buffalo News by about two inches vertically and horizontally.

Turning its pages, I noticed that the obituaries listed contained write-ups of recent deaths, but no photographs. The advertisements are plentiful and the pictures in some of the ads remind me of sewing patterns.

Speaking of patterns, readers of this paper were able to mail away for a fluffy puppy knitting worsted pattern by Laura Wheeler for only 75 cents, with an additional 15 for a first-class mailing. The pattern may have been meant to represent a shih tzu breed. An Anne Adams apron wrap/ jumper pattern was also available for the same price.

Back then, everything was black and white or often faded to cream and white. There were classifieds galore. The sports pages featured Gary Gentry, pitcher for the New York Mets being tagged out by Greg Luzinski of the Phillies. According to the article, Gentry pitched “his way to a 3-1 victory.” In another sports item, Richard Martin had just signed with the Sabres.

Bowling was big and the U.S. Open Tennis Championships were going to be on WBEN-TV Channel 4. There was a lot more in sports, including an ad that read, “Junior Bills football league needs football players, 13-16 age group, 120-140 pound league.”

The whole back page of this paper was full of pictures. There was also some bad news (the kind I like to skip over). “People in the News” included a cute picture of a heroic dog. A business/finance Section featured stock information.

There was gardening news about picking vegetables at their prime. Crystal Beach was advertising free fireworks for Labor Day, inviting readers to “Swim, Sun, Picnic and Play.”

There were two pages full of movie ads, and I can’t believe all of the drive-in theaters there were the year that I was born – WOW. I recognized a few of the movies playing, including “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “Pinocchio” and “How the West Was Won.”

Another section featured dining and entertainment, with some restaurants I’ve never heard of and some that are still going strong today! I also saw an old friend, the “JUMBLE,” which my husband and I love playing in the current Buffalo News.

OLAF -FUB’s The Reporter’s Notebook was there (likely by a different writer than today’s). One could buy a ’71 brand new Mercury Montego for $2,699 plus freight. Radio highlights, pretty brides, the Wishing Well, the crossword puzzle, and “Everybody’s Column” were among the other features – most still running today.

Thank you, mom, for saving this paper and for allowing me this trip back in time to see what the world was like when I was only a few weeks old. And thank you, Buffalo Evening News for these fifty-two pages packed full of information and history.

Wendy Schreiner lives in Warsaw, N.Y.