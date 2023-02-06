I met my future husband in a beautiful movie theater when I was 12 years old. A stately brick and terracotta showplace in North Tonawanda, the Riviera Theatre had already seen its heyday by that time and was quickly becoming a ghost of its former glorious self, This was decades before its restoration.

During the 1960s, I used to go to “the Riv” on Saturdays with a bunch of neighborhood kids. We were the theater’s problem for the afternoon. We’d enter under the massive marquee through heavy wooden doors with big brass handles which tested our strength as we pulled them open. An elderly woman slowly took my coins while the line of antsy children stretched out the door. Then, an angry man, smelling like cigarettes, would rip my ticket in half.

Making my way along the aisle, I’d have to peel my feet up with each step as they felt suctioned to the floor from years of spilled sugary drinks. Scanning the metal seats covered in red velvet cushions, I’d seek a prime viewing spot, hoping to escape the “firing range” of the balcony where kids hurled projectile shaped Good and Plentys at unsuspecting victims.

For lightweight kids like me, the seats, with their heavy tight springs, threatened to fold us in half as we valiantly struggled to push the bottom down. Wiggling and bouncing in anticipation, I’d anxiously wait for the movie to begin, entertained by music from the Mighty Wurlitzer organ. The lights finally dimmed, revealing the flickering beam from the projection booth with dust particles swirling inside, accompanied by a whirling, clicking, comforting noise from the ancient projector.

As the movie started, kids would yell, laugh too loudly and let loose, celebrating their freedom from vigilant parental eyes. The manager patrolled the aisles, whispering loudly to “be quiet,” “sit down” and “behave” while shining his bright flashlight in our eyes. This didn’t affect the noise level, which persisted throughout any movie.

I remember huddling into the cushy red velvet seats, hiding my eyes when a scary monster would jump out of a dark corner in a haunted mansion. The seats smelled musty, like grandma’s house, showing their age, but also making me feel safe within their grasp.

Coaxed by my friends and not wanting to be left behind, my first foray into the balcony where the big kids sat was an eye-opening experience. The atmosphere was dark and secretive, like a cave, the ceiling so close you could touch it, the sound hushed. This was a completely different vibe than I had been used to downstairs. “Beach Blanket Bingo” was playing. I swooned over Frankie Avalon as he sang to Annette, while kids around me tentatively explored each other, the movie forgotten. But I kept my eyes on Frankie, too young to understand the decadence going on around me.

I also saw “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at the Riv, sitting next to a guy who I would exchange vows with many years later. Our mothers were friends and having a night out together. Beside this cute, blonde, smiling stranger, I was nervous and self conscious. Trying not to look his way, I was finally drawn into the wacky movie as we both giggled at the silly antics of the flying car. It was hard to imagine this boy when we started dating as young adults. Both of us changed, gradually, as the years went by and we accumulated memories – just like the Riv.