In September I had to pack away all the summer furniture and gear into the shed. This was a task my son always did, but after he moved to South Carolina, the job was mine.

I put the large furniture set in first, followed by cushions, yard tools, planters and so on. I was amazed at how much I could put in there, and was so happy to keep things out of the garage.

It also reminded me of a well-known story. Wanting to illustrate the importance of prioritizing their time to his college students, a university professor brought in a large glass jar. After he poured in a bag of 2-inch rocks the students said it was full, but then he added pebbles to the jar.

The students said the jar was now filled, but then he shook sand into all the empty spaces. He told the class that the jar was a symbol of their lives. The big rocks were the most important things to you; the pebbles are the other things that matter to you, such as hobbies, and the sand is everything else, such as possessions or even TV watching.

He said that the order mattered, and if you put the sand first, there would not be enough room for the rocks and pebbles. He was making the point that if you spend too much time on the small things, you won’t have the time or “space” to focus on the things that are truly important – the big rocks.

So how does that story relate to the shed? I was inordinately proud of doing it myself, and I connected that having to do this job alone was symbolic of the bigger changes in my life.

I realized that becoming an empty nester had changed my rocks. The time spent on my children used to be the very biggest rock in my jar, and once they moved out there was an enormous space that was filled in with “sand” – time fillers that didn’t improve my life.

I saw that I needed to make changes and think about how I wanted to spend my hours and days in ways that enriched my life and didn’t just fill the time.

I’d like to say that I started volunteering for some worthwhile cause, but I haven’t. I did join a yoga studio and have been going pretty regularly and have made new friends. I have been saying “yes” to a lot of invitations that I would have declined in the past.

A weekend away with friends? Sure. A road trip to see a college game? OK. I remodeled my kitchen and it is a nicer spot to have people over for visits and that is always time well-spent.

I have started the arduous process of cleaning out the basement and closets. I thought my son was going to want the old tables and lamps that I was saving for him. He didn’t.

There is no rush; I’m not intending to move anytime soon. I have taken an interest in houseplants. I am going to try growing some terrariums, and have been looking into how to do that successfully. I also decided to get myself back out there and try dating. That’s a whole other article though.

This spring, as I start the reverse process of emptying the shed and setting up the furniture, I want to discover new pebbles that enrich my life, rather than simply take my time.

So, prioritize the big rocks first. Practice self-care, spend quality time with the people you love and the rest is just pebbles and sand – they will always find some space.