For 60 years, we lived in that old brick colonial house on a Main Street corner in Snyder. It had been used thoroughly in the 30 years before we bought it.

A sorority was housed there, Halloween pranksters egged it, some poor animal had been trapped in the basement while it sat empty. With our three boys and innumerable dogs, we lived in it hard. Still, it was a substantial and I’d call it a beautiful house.

Before we moved in, our extended family pitched in, cleared out old electric fixtures and furniture and painted most of the rooms white. Then we adopted a black lab named Sam and made it into a home.

Over the next several months, we paneled the dining room and put in new kitchen cabinets. Later, we sanded all the hardwood floors. Then came new windows and a new roof, and then we built an office, for me, where I worked, seeing patients for 30 years.

A year and a half ago, we downsized. Again, the family pitched in with a garage sale, helped prepare the house for the market and finally, they, in fact, moved us and the remainder of our stuff to new digs. This was the next generation of family, not the ones who helped us into the house – that generation is watching approvingly from away. We have been blessed with a very loving family and a very nice house.

Just before we moved, the daughter of the original owners came by to get a last look at the old place. She reminisced about dropping laundry over the stairway banister from the second floor and the rainbows cast by the cut glass in the windows surrounding the front door. She missed the side porch, which my office had replaced but she glowed with childhood recollections of playing there.

Last week our son Teck, an avid bike rider, toured the old neighborhood. He followed his Buffalo News route and wound up with a flat tire a few houses away from our house. He is a resourceful guy and carries miniature tools and a spare inner tube, so he walked the bike back to a small patch of grass alongside our old driveway and set about fixing his flat.

The new owner came out and offered him an inner tube. A neighbor stopped by and said he had a pump if it were needed. Teck identified himself and I wish I could have been present to hear the ensuing conversation.

Teck was fearful that he was in for a list of complaints about cracked plaster or worn-out kitchen cabinets. But the new Master of the House seemed as pleased with the place as we had been. He said, “We were surprised how well maintained it was.”

They are using my old office as a playroom for their two girls. Where we had a pingpong table in the basement, they’ve installed a foosball table. The third-floor room we built with a loft bed and a chandelier from St. Paul’s in Kenmore had been our kids’ favorite. The new owners haven’t used it, so far.

There was a fad in which neighbors had concealed images of bears near their front doors. People took their kids out on bear hunts to look for them. So, we bought an 18-inch plastic bear and concealed it just out of reach in the fork of our oldest maple, alongside the driveway. If you look carefully, he peeps out at you from his camouflage of ivy.

Finally, Teck asked “Do you know about the bear?” The new proprietor laughed and, pointing up, said, “We love him.”