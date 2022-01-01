My View: An ode to Pete Simon, prince of My View

He never did make good on that promise, passing this past November, after a prolonged struggle with Parkinson’s. For a man who had a side passion for running marathons, the disease hit him where it hurt the most.

Over the years, I watched Pete battle through so much. We met more than a decade ago, when he had still been on assignment for the Buffalo News. He was reporting about an obscure Jewish event called Birkat Hachoma, where the sun is said to return to its original place in the heavens every 28 years.

He sat me down in the foyer of the former Kadima School on Eggert Road and asked me how I felt about the validity of such practices.

“No comment,” I told him, something he subsequently put in the article.

We had a laugh about it later as we planned for his wife Barb’s funeral. They had been very much in love and he was determined to give her the best send off possible. Her passing hurt him to the core, but he kept active as a father and grandfather.

At the hospital a week before he died, the stream of friends and old colleagues from The News was unprecedented. Upon his release to a rehab facility, one of the nurse’s told Jesse, “boy, your dad was quite a popular guy.”