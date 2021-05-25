My View: An Israeli view of the Middle East muddle

Concerned family and friends are asking if the news showing people fighting in the streets, bombs crisscrossing the skies, and Jews and Arabs hating each other is true. I always told them, no, of course not, or else why would I have chosen to live in Israel.
Susan Braun Svorai, a Buffalo native, is an adjunct lecturer at Gordon and Oranim colleges in Haifa, Israel.
But now some of the pictures are accurate, as rockets scream across many parts of the country, towns that have been models of peaceful coexistence are looted, and my Jewish and Arab students are afraid to travel because some of the roads are unsafe.
When considering the numerous political plans and hopes for peace in the Middle East, I wonder if the world leaders really understand what they are talking about. Tim Marshall’s book, “Prisoners of Geography,” demonstrates how encompassing the conflicts in the region are, with ongoing struggles for power and domination between many countries well beyond the tiny border of Israel, a country about the size of New Jersey.
People have been led and some believe that Israel and the Palestinians represent the Middle East; that peace between them will lead to a less muddled region.
Advertisers have learned that people need not get the full picture to feel that they understand the main idea. Producers know that once their costly full-length television commercial has aired, it is possible to sell the same message by using a 10-second blurb.
These snippets and images that pass for “news” act as a trailer for a movie that most have neither the time nor energy to watch in depth. Infuriating assumptions are broadcast as “facts.”
A CNN news analyst blithely stated that whereas Israel has shelters and sirens to seek refuge, the Palestinians do not. Those with limited information on all sides of the issue splatter social media posts with images lettered PLM, Palestinian Lives Matter. I completely agree with these PLM placards: People’s Lives Matter.
Others ask if Israel should defend herself, and do the Palestinians have to suffer? Imagine that Canada, instead of being a peaceful neighbor with democratic and liberal traditions, voted for the terrorist group Hamas (the ruling political party in Gaza).
Canadians begin to suffer as the flow of money is diverted into bomb making, tunnel building and rocket shooting, to obliterate the United States off the face of the earth. Year after year, Hamas shoots rockets at civilians in Buffalo, and the United States reins in its response.
Later, the emboldened Hamas aims rockets at Albany and New York City, so the United States retaliates and destroys as many terrorist infrastructures in Canada as it can before a truce is set. Unfortunately, these terrorist cells often headquarter themselves purposely in civilian areas, so many Canadians get hurt or killed. Canadians continue to elect Hamas as their leading government. Indignant social activists call the United States an evil aggressor and protest that Canadian Lives Matter.
When rockets fly, people get hurt and die. Children on both sides of the border weep into their mothers’ arms, and the tears are real. Reigning world leaders will likely use the situation to their advantage. Most everyone loses, except for the ones who market the trailers. They know how to scatter bits of truth to appear as real as the rockets over Jerusalem last week.