My View: An Israeli view of the Middle East muddle

Concerned family and friends are asking if the news showing people fighting in the streets, bombs crisscrossing the skies, and Jews and Arabs hating each other is true. I always told them, no, of course not, or else why would I have chosen to live in Israel.

Susan Braun Svorai (copy) Susan Braun Svorai, a Buffalo native, is an adjunct lecturer at Gordon and Oranim colleges in Haifa, Israel.

But now some of the pictures are accurate, as rockets scream across many parts of the country, towns that have been models of peaceful coexistence are looted, and my Jewish and Arab students are afraid to travel because some of the roads are unsafe.

When considering the numerous political plans and hopes for peace in the Middle East, I wonder if the world leaders really understand what they are talking about. Tim Marshall’s book, “Prisoners of Geography,” demonstrates how encompassing the conflicts in the region are, with ongoing struggles for power and domination between many countries well beyond the tiny border of Israel, a country about the size of New Jersey.

People have been led and some believe that Israel and the Palestinians represent the Middle East; that peace between them will lead to a less muddled region.