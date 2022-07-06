My View: An inspirational day with Ride for Roswell

Why do people love Western New York? It may not be our interesting weather. It may not be those unsurprising connections – when one remarks they are from “Buffalo” and immediately there is a flood of associations of places, people, or “Buffalo” experience. Maybe it is our strong community reactions in times of need. Think of the outpourings of support after May 14. Think of the marches, barbecues and community events held in support of – you name it – because we, as a community, care.

Here is a perfect example: Ride for Roswell. Blue skies, sunshine, what a day for a bike ride in the WNY region and beyond!

My husband and I did not ride in this amazing event, but we were fortunate to be able to spend a few volunteer hours there.

Previously we helped out as route guides. We waved and cheered on riders. And, we had power! Using fluorescent batons, we directed or stopped traffic to allow riders to safely pass through. However, we were somewhat disconnected from the big event.

This year we opted for a more “gentle on the body” experience. On a glorious Saturday, we were welcomed inside UB Alumni Area and taught by patient volunteers how to log in to “Rider Rewards.”

The rewards are various clothing items given to individuals who raise significant contributions for Roswell Park Cancer Institute. How can you not be impressed with the adults and children who not only ride, but also support their ride by gathering substantial donations?

We were then directed to assist in the food tent. There were more than 7,000 hungry mouths to feed with a lunch provided by Tops Markets. Four food lines moved quickly and efficient runners replaced hot dogs, burgers, sausages, sub sandwiches, salads, fruit, brownies and cookies, well before the trays ran out.

Cold drinks were replaced equally quickly by able volunteers. While this was fun and challenging, there was an extra special dimension to that experience.

Within that food tent, there was a palpable aura that was indescribably inspiring and uplifting. Was it the excited chatter and laughter? The sighs of relief at that first cooling sip of water or bite of hot dog? The satisfaction of having accomplished a personal goal? Cheering someone else on to the finish line?

For us, the aura was demonstrated in the smiles and expressions of thanks we received. Rider after rider passed by in the food lines, sporting every imaginable type of tee shirt in honor of a cancer survivor or in memory of a loved one.

Some wore orange shirts that identified them as survivors. The riders who had just participated in an event on behalf of a top notch cancer treatment center in our area did the work and they were thanking us! Really, we were all part of a huge successful undertaking – all hoping that, soon, cancer will never win again.

Later, we were pleased to connect with a family member who rode the 20 mile route and raised a lot of money. Then we were met a gentleman for whom this was his first charity ride. He bicycled the whole 65-mile route. Wow!

When you volunteer for any worthy event, you receive more that you give. We experienced this gift firsthand.

So far, the Ride for Roswell 2022 has raised over $5.6 million dollars to end cancer. Mission accomplished!

At some point in your life, may you be fortunate enough to be a very small part of an event so much larger than yourself. Take that opportunity!

Ride on, Buffalo!