We hear much about immigrants these days, some of it negative. However, my recent acquaintance with two such people from Poland has made me see through their eyes how much I’ve taken for granted. My grandparents immigrated here around the turn of the last century, but aside from basic information, I regrettably never sought out the details of their journey or their early experiences here.

Shortly after my wife, Jeannette, passed away four years ago, I visited my doctor’s office. His secretary, Christina, understanding my distress, was very helpful and we soon became friends. Shortly after retiring, she and her husband, Norbert, came to visit me at my home.

On their first visit, Christina’s surprised eyes lighted on my piano. When she said Norbert played, I invited him to sit. I waited, expecting to hear a simple tune or perhaps even a Chopin etude. Instead, he shocked me by breaking into a jazzy blues number. I discovered more when I visited their home several weeks later.

Upon entering, I was stunned by the beauty of the workmanship evident everywhere. Wooden floors, intricately carved walnut and oak paneling and beams, ornate door and window frames polished to perfection, stairs, railings and so much more dazzled my eyes. Over the years, with little money to spare, Norbert gathered virtually all the wood from roadsides, rough, discarded scraps of lumber, which he meticulously shaped into unique works of art. Their labor of love produced an incredibly beautiful home worthy of display in Better Homes and Gardens.

Over a delicious Polish lunch prepared by Christina, I heard the story of how this handsome couple met in the early 1970s in Christina’s hometown of Rybnik, where Norbert, a college graduate from Lodz, came to work. Soon after meeting, they married and later had a son, Eric. After several years of increasing political oppression, and over family protests, they packed what they could into two suitcases and fled the country. Blessed by fate, they eluded Russian soldiers and crossed into Austria four days before martial law sealed the Polish border. They remained in an Austrian refugee camp a year before emigrating to America, ultimately settling in Buffalo.

Strangers in a new world, with no relatives or friends here, very little money and unable to speak English except for a few words, they faced extreme hardship. Christina suffered the indignities of discrimination and abuse on the menial jobs she first landed, yet she endured. Norbert fared little better. Throughout the years they lived frugally, wasted nothing and set their goals. Sacrifice, self-discipline and fortitude are the defining virtues of their character, which is also the hallmark of those earlier immigrants who overcame daunting obstacles to realize their hope for a better life in this strange new land.

Listening to Christina relive their story – with tears still welling in her eyes over forty years later – drove home how fortunate I am, the debt I owe and how much easier my life has been because of people like this remarkable couple who built this country. Like others before them, they trusted in their faith and ambition to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to create a successful future. Today Norbert is a retired employee of a local bank. Together they exemplify the millions of immigrants of every stripe who also ventured here to achieve the American dream. We are all the both the products and inheritors of that dream.